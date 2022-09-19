St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone defender Alex Mitchell believes the foundations have been put in place for a strong Premiership campaign.

And backing up one shut-out with another, this time in the 0-0 draw against Ross County, was the proof of it.

“Two clean-sheets in a row is good,” said the on-loan Millwall man.

“At the start of the season we were letting in some soft goals. Fingers crossed, we’ve rectified that.

“I wouldn’t say that we’ve been cheated out of points but I do feel that we’ve let a few slip.

“The Hibs game was one. Aberdeen and Hearts were maybe others.

“Rectifying those simple mistakes I was talking about is really important.

“I think we’ll get a lot more clean sheets over the course of the season and give our attack a base to build on.

“The good thing about the four centre-backs (Mitchell, Ryan McGowan, Andy Considine and Liam Gordon) is we can work with each other well in different combinations.

“There’s real cohesion.

“And we’re giving each other tough competition to be in the starting three.

“I have to say that John (Mahon) is knocking on the door as well. He’s looking very good in training.

“It will keep everybody on their toes.”

Switch of position

Mitchell has barely put a foot wrong since arriving from south London.

And switching seamlessly from middle of the back three to the right side on Saturday was another feather in his cap.

“I got a nose bleed in the first half!” he joked.

“It’s obviously a bit different.

“There a bit more one v one defending and you have to be technically switched on but I really enjoyed it.

“If I do play that position more regularly, hopefully you’ll see me contributing to the team going forward.

“I played it all season at Leyton Orient.

“Once I get into the flow of it I’ll be running up and down the line.

“When you’re in the middle, the main task is mopping things up and giving the ball to someone better.

“On the outside you’ve got to drive in and play two touch with the wing-back.

“The gaffer works hard with me on that in training – touch and play. And it worked quite a lot in the first half, when Drey (Wright) was a good out ball for us.

“This season is going to be so important for me as a footballer. Each game I’m getting more comfortable and I think I’m improving technically.

“The manager here is demanding more from me on that side of things.”

𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙪𝙢 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙨𝙤𝙣 – 𝙋𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙍𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮 🎙 The gaffer spoke to #SaintsTV after our draw against Ross County.#SJFC pic.twitter.com/a87DwEGsh8 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 17, 2022

Mitchell has now seen enough top-flight football in Scotland to know that the season will be one of fine margins – for Saints and most of the other teams in the division.

“It’s a tight league already,” he said.

“You know that any team you’re playing can turn up and play well against you.

“Ross County are one of those.

“There were times when we felt in control and other times when they were a threat.”

Leader on and off the pitch

Mitchell saw Gordon show his captaincy credentials when he was out of the team and at the weekend he got to see them in the heat of battle.

“He’s been massive for me,” said the Londoner. “A real role model.

“Off the pitch he’s really helped me settle in to the point he was helping me out with getting a flat.

“On the pitch, that performance showed what a good player he is.

“He was unlucky with the timing of the injury he got.

“You wouldn’t tell that was his first start by the way he played in that game.”