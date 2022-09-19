St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell

By Eric Nicolson
September 19 2022, 6.00am
Alex Mitchell.
Alex Mitchell.

St Johnstone defender Alex Mitchell believes the foundations have been put in place for a strong Premiership campaign.

And backing up one shut-out with another, this time in the 0-0 draw against Ross County, was the proof of it.

“Two clean-sheets in a row is good,” said the on-loan Millwall man.

“At the start of the season we were letting in some soft goals. Fingers crossed, we’ve rectified that.

“I wouldn’t say that we’ve been cheated out of points but I do feel that we’ve let a few slip.

“The Hibs game was one. Aberdeen and Hearts were maybe others.

“Rectifying those simple mistakes I was talking about is really important.

“I think we’ll get a lot more clean sheets over the course of the season and give our attack a base to build on.

“The good thing about the four centre-backs (Mitchell, Ryan McGowan, Andy Considine and Liam Gordon) is we can work with each other well in different combinations.

“There’s real cohesion.

“And we’re giving each other tough competition to be in the starting three.

“I have to say that John (Mahon) is knocking on the door as well. He’s looking very good in training.

“It will keep everybody on their toes.”

Switch of position

Mitchell has barely put a foot wrong since arriving from south London.

And switching seamlessly from middle of the back three to the right side on Saturday was another feather in his cap.

“I got a nose bleed in the first half!” he joked.

“It’s obviously a bit different.

“There a bit more one v one defending and you have to be technically switched on but I really enjoyed it.

“If I do play that position more regularly, hopefully you’ll see me contributing to the team going forward.

“I played it all season at Leyton Orient.

“Once I get into the flow of it I’ll be running up and down the line.

“When you’re in the middle, the main task is mopping things up and giving the ball to someone better.

“On the outside you’ve got to drive in and play two touch with the wing-back.

“The gaffer works hard with me on that in training – touch and play. And it worked quite a lot in the first half, when Drey (Wright) was a good out ball for us.

“This season is going to be so important for me as a footballer. Each game I’m getting more comfortable and I think I’m improving technically.

“The manager here is demanding more from me on that side of things.”

Mitchell has now seen enough top-flight football in Scotland to know that the season will be one of fine margins – for Saints and most of the other teams in the division.

“It’s a tight league already,” he said.

“You know that any team you’re playing can turn up and play well against you.

“Ross County are one of those.

“There were times when we felt in control and other times when they were a threat.”

Leader on and off the pitch

Mitchell saw Gordon show his captaincy credentials when he was out of the team and at the weekend he got to see them in the heat of battle.

“He’s been massive for me,” said the Londoner. “A real role model.

Liam Gordon returned for Saints.
Liam Gordon returned for Saints.

“Off the pitch he’s really helped me settle in to the point he was helping me out with getting a flat.

“On the pitch, that performance showed what a good player he is.

“He was unlucky with the timing of the injury he got.

“You wouldn’t tell that was his first start by the way he played in that game.”

