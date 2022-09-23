Montrose boss Stewart Petrie gives injury update as St Johnstone loanee suffers wrist fracture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie gives injury update as St Johnstone loanee suffers wrist fracture

By Scott Lorimer
September 23 2022, 6.00pm
Ross Sinclair in training with the Scotland under-21 team.

Montrose will be without a number of first team players when they welcome Kilmarnock B to Links Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Aidan Quinn, Graham Webster, Terry Masson and Liam Callaghan all miss out due to injury.

Joining them on the injured list is Ross Sinclair.

The St Johnstone loanee is having to sit out die to a micro-fracture in his wrist. The Scotland under-21 stopper is likely to sit out for another couple of week.

Terry Masson misses out for Montrose due to injury

“It has been an ongoing problem Ross has had,” boss Stewart Petrie told Courier Sport.

“We were hoping the week’s rest would have done him fine but it looks like he’ll need a bit longer.

“He could be out for another two or three weeks.”

Team news ahead of Killie B clash

Saturday afternoon’s match will also be a chance for others in the squad to stake a claim for a regular place in the side.

However, Petrie stresses that a strong Montrose side will take to the field as they look to try and make strides in the competition.

The clash with Killie’s reserves does throw up an air of uncertainty over which players will take to the field, but the Mo boss knows they’ll still have to be at the top of their game.

“We’ll look to use the game to give players some minutes but we are still going to be putting out a very strong side,” he said.

“There will be one or two who haven’t played as much as they’d have liked and they will play tomorrow.

Stewart Petrie.

“The rest of the team will be made up of guys who have done really well for us.

“If we win this, you get into the last 16 of a tournament.

“It’s something we’re taking very seriously and it would be fabulous to go deep into the competition.

“But we have to take just one game at a time.

“It’s not going to be easy but it’s certainly a tournament we’re looking to go as far into as we can.”

Cammy Ballantyne, who has rejoined the club on loan from St Johnstone, is cup-tied and unavailable for selection.

Editor's Picks