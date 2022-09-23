Montrose boss Stewart Petrie gives injury update as St Johnstone loanee suffers wrist fracture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose will be without a number of first team players when they welcome Kilmarnock B to Links Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Aidan Quinn, Graham Webster, Terry Masson and Liam Callaghan all miss out due to injury.

Joining them on the injured list is Ross Sinclair.

The St Johnstone loanee is having to sit out die to a micro-fracture in his wrist. The Scotland under-21 stopper is likely to sit out for another couple of week.

“It has been an ongoing problem Ross has had,” boss Stewart Petrie told Courier Sport.

“We were hoping the week’s rest would have done him fine but it looks like he’ll need a bit longer.

“He could be out for another two or three weeks.”

Team news ahead of Killie B clash

Saturday afternoon’s match will also be a chance for others in the squad to stake a claim for a regular place in the side.

However, Petrie stresses that a strong Montrose side will take to the field as they look to try and make strides in the competition.

The clash with Killie’s reserves does throw up an air of uncertainty over which players will take to the field, but the Mo boss knows they’ll still have to be at the top of their game.

“We’ll look to use the game to give players some minutes but we are still going to be putting out a very strong side,” he said.

“There will be one or two who haven’t played as much as they’d have liked and they will play tomorrow.

“The rest of the team will be made up of guys who have done really well for us.

“If we win this, you get into the last 16 of a tournament.

“It’s something we’re taking very seriously and it would be fabulous to go deep into the competition.

“But we have to take just one game at a time.

“It’s not going to be easy but it’s certainly a tournament we’re looking to go as far into as we can.”

Cammy Ballantyne, who has rejoined the club on loan from St Johnstone, is cup-tied and unavailable for selection.