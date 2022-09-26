St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon determined to seize 9-game chance of going to World Cup with Canada

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten months on the sidelines have left St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon with nine games to fulfil his Canada World Cup dream.

The three-time cup winner at McDiarmid Park is hoping to make his comeback from injury against Dundee United on Saturday.

Little over a month’s worth of football doesn’t represent the biggest window of opportunity but it’s enough to give Wotherspoon a fighting chance of selection for Qatar 2022.

“I was hoping to get back before this international break and be involved if I could in the Canada set-up for September,” said the 32-year-old.

“It just didn’t work out that way.

“But I need to look at the positives and the fact I’ve managed to get game-time behind closed doors during this period.

“In the next couple months I can get more minutes and be available for selection come November.

“The MLS season finishes in October so I can get more game-time to push myself in front.

“It’s going to be difficult because Canada have a really good squad.”

Wotherspoon has been made to feel a part of his national squad while he’s been out, with the invite to join the World Cup qualification celebrations a gesture that showed how important he’s been to John Herdman’s group over the last few of years.

“I’ve spoken to the physio several times and he has helped along the way to get me back to where I am,” he said.

“He has been there for me whenever I needed him and the players reached out to me at the start of the injury.

“I had the trip in March to be part of it all and that was great.

“A lot can change in the time period I’ve been out. There are a lot of very good players playing at a high level.

“I need to focus on myself and prove I’m good enough to be in the squad.”

Second bounce game

Wotherspoon is expected to play his first full 90 minutes since knee surgery in a bounce game against Falkirk after getting an hour against his old club, Hibs last week.

“I felt quite nervous before it,” he said

“But once I was out there playing, it was as if I’d never been away from the game.

“It was a great feeling to be back playing football and touch wood everything keeps going in the right direction.

“There were definitely times when I took a step back or sideways.

“I’m very grateful for all the help I’ve had and received over the past 10 months.

“If it wasn’t for those people I wouldn’t be in the position I am right now.

“I’ve never had a serious injury like this before and wasn’t sure what to expect.

“You don’t quite realise what you go through mentally and physically.

“Hopefully I can be involved after the international break, all going well.

“We should have another game this week where I can play and then I’ll be ready to go.

“I’m in a good position now.”

New team-mates

Wotherspoon – a key man in the double-winning season and a St Johnstone great – was powerless as Callum Davidson’s team fought to preserve their Premiership status.

From what he’s seen of the squad he’s about to be a part of again, this campaign should be a different story to the one that preceded it.

“It was frustrating not being able to help the boys last season,” he said.

“It was a difficult time for us and a massive transitional period.

“Things just didn’t go our way, whether it was injuries or decisions on the pitch.

“We got through it, are out the other end and are pushing forward this year.

“It is another changed squad but I’m very excited to play with different players.

“I’ve already played with a few of them, which has been great.

“Jamie Murphy, Graham Carey and Nicky Clark have all added different attributes and skill-sets.

“I’ve trained with everyone several times now.

“But being involved on a match day again is going to be extra special for me.”