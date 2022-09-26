St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon determined to seize 9-game chance of going to World Cup with Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon determined to seize 9-game chance of going to World Cup with Canada

By Eric Nicolson
September 26 2022, 10.25pm
Ten months on the sidelines have left St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon with nine games to fulfil his Canada World Cup dream.

The three-time cup winner at McDiarmid Park is hoping to make his comeback from injury against Dundee United on Saturday.

Little over a month’s worth of football doesn’t represent the biggest window of opportunity but it’s enough to give Wotherspoon a fighting chance of selection for Qatar 2022.

“I was hoping to get back before this international break and be involved if I could in the Canada set-up for September,” said the 32-year-old.

“It just didn’t work out that way.

“But I need to look at the positives and the fact I’ve managed to get game-time behind closed doors during this period.

“In the next couple months I can get more minutes and be available for selection come November.

“The MLS season finishes in October so I can get more game-time to push myself in front.

“It’s going to be difficult because Canada have a really good squad.”

David Wotherspoon in action for Canada.
David Wotherspoon in action for Canada.

Wotherspoon has been made to feel a part of his national squad while he’s been out, with the invite to join the World Cup qualification celebrations a gesture that showed how important he’s been to John Herdman’s group over the last few of years.

“I’ve spoken to the physio several times and he has helped along the way to get me back to where I am,” he said.

“He has been there for me whenever I needed him and the players reached out to me at the start of the injury.

“I had the trip in March to be part of it all and that was great.

“A lot can change in the time period I’ve been out. There are a lot of very good players playing at a high level.

“I need to focus on myself and prove I’m good enough to be in the squad.”

Second bounce game

Wotherspoon is expected to play his first full 90 minutes since knee surgery in a bounce game against Falkirk after getting an hour against his old club, Hibs last week.

“I felt quite nervous before it,” he said

“But once I was out there playing, it was as if I’d never been away from the game.

“It was a great feeling to be back playing football and touch wood everything keeps going in the right direction.

“There were definitely times when I took a step back or sideways.

“I’m very grateful for all the help I’ve had and received over the past 10 months.

“If it wasn’t for those people I wouldn’t be in the position I am right now.

“I’ve never had a serious injury like this before and wasn’t sure what to expect.

David Wotherspoon injured his knee against Celtic.

“You don’t quite realise what you go through mentally and physically.

“Hopefully I can be involved after the international break, all going well.

“We should have another game this week where I can play and then I’ll be ready to go.

“I’m in a good position now.”

New team-mates

Wotherspoon – a key man in the double-winning season and a St Johnstone great – was powerless as Callum Davidson’s team fought to preserve their Premiership status.

From what he’s seen of the squad he’s about to be a part of again, this campaign should be a different story to the one that preceded it.

“It was frustrating not being able to help the boys last season,” he said.

“It was a difficult time for us and a massive transitional period.

“Things just didn’t go our way, whether it was injuries or decisions on the pitch.

“We got through it, are out the other end and are pushing forward this year.

“It is another changed squad but I’m very excited to play with different players.

“I’ve already played with a few of them, which has been great.

“Jamie Murphy, Graham Carey and Nicky Clark have all added different attributes and skill-sets.

“I’ve trained with everyone several times now.

“But being involved on a match day again is going to be extra special for me.”





