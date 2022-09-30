Callum Davidson and Liam Fox’s wives BOTH asked why their husbands would want to be a manager – but St Johnstone boss has no regrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson and Liam Fox’s wives BOTH asked why their husbands would want to be a manager – but St Johnstone boss has no regrets

By Eric Nicolson
September 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 30 2022, 1.00pm
The pull of being a manager was strong for Liam Fox and Callum Davidson.
The pull of being a manager was strong for Liam Fox and Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson’s wife has asked him the same question that Liam Fox got from his better half when the Dundee United job became a possibility.

“Why become a manager?”

But, as the two men prepare to face each other at Tannadice this weekend, the St Johnstone boss pointed out that the pull of testing yourself as arguably the most important person at a football club is powerful.

“She said that to me last season!” joked Davidson, whose double-winning first season as a number one was followed by a close shave with relegation.

“You either want to do it or you don’t.

“There are only 12 manager jobs in the top league in Scotland and it’s a very hard thing to say ‘no’ to.

“There is a different pressure than when you’re a number two but you know that will be the case.

Liam Fox has appointed Stevie Crawford as his assistant.
Liam Fox has appointed Stevie Crawford as his assistant.

“The biggest difference is: the buck stops with you.

“As an assistant manager you can be mates with the players, you can enjoy taking training and you can go home and switch off a bit.

“As a manager it becomes 24/7.

“It’s a cliché but it’s true. You have to learn to deal with that.”

Different challenge every season

Davidson, an assistant to Tommy Wright, Gary Rowett and Stevie Crawford, added: “It’s something I’m still learning.

“I’m getting better at it after last season.

“The good thing is that the decisions are yours. You sign the players and it’s up to you to try and deliver performances and results.

“For me, all three seasons have been different, which makes it interesting and challenging.

“This one has been about a total revamp of my squad.”

Fight fire with fire

Davidson’s Saints team will be ready to fight fire with fire when they come up against a United side determined to lose the tag of being the only one in Scotland without a league win.

“We know they’ll be highly motivated for the game but that will be the same every week,” he said. “As it will be for us.

“I know Liam and Stephen well. They’ll be as desperate to win this game as we are.

“I thought they played well in the second half against Rangers. There are some very good players in their team.

“Every game this season will be tough and Saturday will be no different.

“Training has been really good over the last couple of weeks and I’ve been happy with performance levels in our last two games.

“We’re in a good place and I’m looking for us to hit that performance level again on Saturday.

“Dundee United are very good going forward so we need to do all we can to keep them out but we also have to cause them as many problems as possible.”

