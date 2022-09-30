ERIC NICOLSON: It’s not a cup final, it’s not a game to keep one club up but this Dundee United v St Johnstone clash carries HUGE significance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ERIC NICOLSON: It’s not a cup final, it’s not a game to keep one club up but this Dundee United v St Johnstone clash carries HUGE significance

By Eric Nicolson
September 30 2022, 10.00am Updated: September 30 2022, 11.58am
Two of the big Dundee United v St Johnstone matches.
Two of the big Dundee United v St Johnstone matches.

Never say never and all that but the tag of ‘most important fixture’ between Dundee United and St Johnstone is highly unlikely to be up for debate anytime soon.

Make that ever.

2014 at Celtic Park is out on its own.

You can magnify the Scottish Cup final’s significance beyond the ticker tape, the open-top bus and the glory.

Had it been Sean Dillon raising the Scottish Cup trophy on the Parkhead pitch instead of Dave Mackay, would the Saints golden era have lasted much longer without a one-off, drought-ending occasion to define it?

And would the managerial fall from grace of Jackie McNamara – being talked about as a Celtic boss in waiting – have been as precipitous?

Or the demise of the club as a whole, relegated from the Premiership two years later, have been as ruinous?

To find a (distant) second in terms of echoes down the years impact you would need to go back to a sunny Perth afternoon in May, 2001.

With United in real danger of going down and Saints cruising at 2-0 up, Paul Hartley’s sending off turned the match, the Tangerines won 3-2 thanks to late Craig Easton and Derek Lilley goals and the they ended up holding onto their top flight status at St Mirren’s expense.

Given the fact Sandy Clark’s side were demoted the following season (when the Buddies would have been a better bet for potential relegation fall-guys than an improving United) you can see why some believe that was Hartley’s most significant moment in a Saints shirt.

It would take the best part of a decade for them to find their way back.

Sliding doors potential

We’re still very early in the season but Saturday’s Premiership clash carries definite sliding doors potential.

The rewards and jeopardy feel greater than on a regular match day eight games in.

Take the home team first.

It’s dangerous to throw a blanket over fan opinion at any time – particularly with Dundee United – but if ever a new management team needed a statement of intent result and performance, it is Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford.

Win, and the improvement of the caretaker weeks and the decision to appoint from within has its validation.

However unpalatable the talk of player power in the United dressing room may be, it isn’t far-fetched to see the Tangerines under Fox re-establishing themselves in the top six before the season breaks for the World Cup and then maybe even challenging for Europe after it.

Lose, though, and the grudging terrace acceptance that cheapest and safest was the sensible course of action could evaporate quicker than a Tory Prime Minister’s authority.

For Saints, the improvement in quality of player and performance from one season to another is undeniable.

Beat United and then – with Kilmarnock to follow – you might even start to hear and read St Johnstone being talked-up as top six contenders.

But lose to United and – with Kilmarnock to follow – they could be back in 2020/21 terrain with all the scrutiny and heat that brings.

False dawn would be supporters’ fear.

Neither a trophy nor a place in the Premiership is on the line but this is a match that really matters.

Editor's Picks