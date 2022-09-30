ERIC NICOLSON: It’s not a cup final, it’s not a game to keep one club up but this Dundee United v St Johnstone clash carries HUGE significance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Never say never and all that but the tag of ‘most important fixture’ between Dundee United and St Johnstone is highly unlikely to be up for debate anytime soon.

Make that ever.

2014 at Celtic Park is out on its own.

You can magnify the Scottish Cup final’s significance beyond the ticker tape, the open-top bus and the glory.

Had it been Sean Dillon raising the Scottish Cup trophy on the Parkhead pitch instead of Dave Mackay, would the Saints golden era have lasted much longer without a one-off, drought-ending occasion to define it?

And would the managerial fall from grace of Jackie McNamara – being talked about as a Celtic boss in waiting – have been as precipitous?

Or the demise of the club as a whole, relegated from the Premiership two years later, have been as ruinous?

To find a (distant) second in terms of echoes down the years impact you would need to go back to a sunny Perth afternoon in May, 2001.

With United in real danger of going down and Saints cruising at 2-0 up, Paul Hartley’s sending off turned the match, the Tangerines won 3-2 thanks to late Craig Easton and Derek Lilley goals and the they ended up holding onto their top flight status at St Mirren’s expense.

Given the fact Sandy Clark’s side were demoted the following season (when the Buddies would have been a better bet for potential relegation fall-guys than an improving United) you can see why some believe that was Hartley’s most significant moment in a Saints shirt.

3-2 against st Johnstone May 2001. 2 nil down and missed a penalty! Derek Lilley scored a late winner and United stayed up! I was only 10 but remember the game and the pitch invasion so well 🧡 https://t.co/71HkMJIMHt — Cally Benvie (@CallyBenvie) May 4, 2020

It would take the best part of a decade for them to find their way back.

Sliding doors potential

We’re still very early in the season but Saturday’s Premiership clash carries definite sliding doors potential.

The rewards and jeopardy feel greater than on a regular match day eight games in.

Take the home team first.

It’s dangerous to throw a blanket over fan opinion at any time – particularly with Dundee United – but if ever a new management team needed a statement of intent result and performance, it is Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford.

Win, and the improvement of the caretaker weeks and the decision to appoint from within has its validation.

However unpalatable the talk of player power in the United dressing room may be, it isn’t far-fetched to see the Tangerines under Fox re-establishing themselves in the top six before the season breaks for the World Cup and then maybe even challenging for Europe after it.

Lose, though, and the grudging terrace acceptance that cheapest and safest was the sensible course of action could evaporate quicker than a Tory Prime Minister’s authority.

For Saints, the improvement in quality of player and performance from one season to another is undeniable.

Beat United and then – with Kilmarnock to follow – you might even start to hear and read St Johnstone being talked-up as top six contenders.

But lose to United and – with Kilmarnock to follow – they could be back in 2020/21 terrain with all the scrutiny and heat that brings.

False dawn would be supporters’ fear.

Neither a trophy nor a place in the Premiership is on the line but this is a match that really matters.