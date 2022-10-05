St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn’t get a fightback at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn’t get a fightback at Kilmarnock

By Eric Nicolson
October 5 2022, 10.17pm
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson didn’t get the fightback he wanted from his St Johnstone team against Kilmarnock.

The Perth side went behind to an early Danny Armstrong “wonder goal”.

But it was conceding in the first minute of the second half to the same man that disappointed Davidson most – and the quality of their response to it.

“It was a difficult one,” said the Saints manager.

“In the first half we created some good chances and we could have done better.

“We can’t do much with a wonder free-kick – but what I can’t accept is the second goal.

“We don’t deal with the cross and don’t deal with the second phase and ultimately that cost us the game tonight.

“In the second-half when we go 2-0 down we need to be braver and ask more questions of the Kilmarnock defence.

“Be brave, go past people – it is the only way you get back into the game.

“We didn’t do that until the last few minutes.”

Bair bonus

The big plus point for Saints was Theo Bair’s late goal – his first since signing in January.

“It was great for Theo,” said Davidson.

Theo Bair scores. Image: SNS.

“I would have liked that to be the winner obviously.

“It was a poor ball but he reacts well and it was a great finish. But we got nothing from the game.

“We should have got more crosses into the box.”

Davidson made several second half substitutions, all of them tactical.

“We are carrying a few knocks and injuries but everyone is OK who came off,” he reported.

“Adam Montgomery was out with a broken pinky toe and Connor McLennan popped his shoulder but was able to go on the bench to make up the numbers.”

