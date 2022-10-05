St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn’t get a fightback at Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson didn’t get the fightback he wanted from his St Johnstone team against Kilmarnock.

The Perth side went behind to an early Danny Armstrong “wonder goal”.

But it was conceding in the first minute of the second half to the same man that disappointed Davidson most – and the quality of their response to it.

“It was a difficult one,” said the Saints manager.

“In the first half we created some good chances and we could have done better.

“We can’t do much with a wonder free-kick – but what I can’t accept is the second goal.

“We don’t deal with the cross and don’t deal with the second phase and ultimately that cost us the game tonight.

“In the second-half when we go 2-0 down we need to be braver and ask more questions of the Kilmarnock defence.

“Be brave, go past people – it is the only way you get back into the game.

“We didn’t do that until the last few minutes.”

Bair bonus

The big plus point for Saints was Theo Bair’s late goal – his first since signing in January.

“It was great for Theo,” said Davidson.

“I would have liked that to be the winner obviously.

“It was a poor ball but he reacts well and it was a great finish. But we got nothing from the game.

“We should have got more crosses into the box.”

Davidson made several second half substitutions, all of them tactical.

“We are carrying a few knocks and injuries but everyone is OK who came off,” he reported.

“Adam Montgomery was out with a broken pinky toe and Connor McLennan popped his shoulder but was able to go on the bench to make up the numbers.”