St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and talking points as heroic Saints suffer cruel last gasp defeat to Celtic

St Johnstone suffered McDiarmid Park heartbreak after they were denied a late comeback point against Celtic in the cruellest of fashions.

The Perth men looked to have secured a heroic draw when Alex Mitchell fired home in stoppage time to cancel out an Andy Considine own goal.

But even deeper into the time added on by referee Euan Anderson, Giorgos Giakoumakis arrived at the back post to make it 2-1 after Drey Wright had picked up an injury at the worst possible time and left a huge space for Alexandro Bernabei to cross.

That the away fans (and the Celtic players) were celebrating like they’d just clinched the title told you everything about how good a fight Saints had put up in this contest.

Talking points

Saints’ second half performance was the huge plus point from what turned into a dispiriting climax to the match.

Despite going behind to an own goal just before the break they raised their game and carved out some excellent chances after the restart.

Stevie May hit the post, Connor McLennan shot over from close range when he should have scored and there was a feeling that a goal was coming.

When the dust settles, Callum Davidson will see this as sign that his team won’t be anywhere near a relegation battle this season.

Player ratings

Matthews 7, Wright 6, Mitchell 8, Gordon 7, Considine 7, Brown 6 (Bair 4), Hallberg 6, McGowan 7, Kucheriavyi 7 (Crawford 6), Murphy 6 (May 7), Clark 6 (McLennan 5).

Saints’ star man

Alex Mitchell played superbly again.

When Abada was taking on what seemed to be the whole Saints team with a run through the middle of the pitch, all home fans knew that he wouldn’t get past the last man.

If ever a sliding tackle summed up a player, it was this one.

And if ever a goal deserved to be celebrated it was his first for his loan club.

Manager under the microscope

Few would take issue with Davidson giving Max Kucheriavyi his first start for St Johnstone in place of Ali Crawford.

Taking May out – and replacing him with Jamie Murphy – was a more debatable decision.

Whichever side Davidson put out, this was always going to be about defensive solidity and team shape and, as has been the case most weeks this season, the Perth boss couldn’t be questioned on that front.

You’ll never get close to supporter consensus on a manager’s substitutions, or the order of them, but Davidson’s first two, Ali Crawford and May, nearly combined for a Saints equaliser a few minutes after being introduced.

Man in the middle

It was Euan Anderson who sent off Murray Davidson in the Premiership opener against Hibs but let Marijan Cabraja stay on the pitch after making a similar, possibly more dangerous, late challenge.

Anderson got the big decisions right in this one, though.