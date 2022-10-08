St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and talking points as heroic Saints suffer cruel last gasp defeat to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and talking points as heroic Saints suffer cruel last gasp defeat to Celtic

By Eric Nicolson
October 8 2022, 2.45pm
Giorgos Giakoumakis and Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Giorgos Giakoumakis and Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone suffered McDiarmid Park heartbreak after they were denied a late comeback point against Celtic in the cruellest of fashions.

The Perth men looked to have secured a heroic draw when Alex Mitchell fired home in stoppage time to cancel out an Andy Considine own goal.

Alex Mitchell scores to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

But even deeper into the time added on by referee Euan Anderson, Giorgos Giakoumakis arrived at the back post to make it 2-1 after Drey Wright had picked up an injury at the worst possible time and left a huge space for Alexandro Bernabei to cross.

That the away fans (and the Celtic players) were celebrating like they’d just clinched the title told you everything about how good a fight Saints had put up in this contest.

Talking points

Saints’ second half performance was the huge plus point from what turned into a dispiriting climax to the match.

Despite going behind to an own goal just before the break they raised their game and carved out some excellent chances after the restart.

Stevie May hit the post, Connor McLennan shot over from close range when he should have scored and there was a feeling that a goal was coming.

When the dust settles, Callum Davidson will see this as sign that his team won’t be anywhere near a relegation battle this season.

Player ratings

Matthews 7, Wright 6, Mitchell 8, Gordon 7, Considine 7, Brown 6 (Bair 4), Hallberg 6, McGowan 7, Kucheriavyi 7 (Crawford 6), Murphy 6 (May 7), Clark 6 (McLennan 5).

Saints’ star man

Alex Mitchell played superbly again.

When Abada was taking on what seemed to be the whole Saints team with a run through the middle of the pitch, all home fans knew that he wouldn’t get past the last man.

If ever a sliding tackle summed up a player, it was this one.

And if ever a goal deserved to be celebrated it was his first for his loan club.

Manager under the microscope

Few would take issue with Davidson giving Max Kucheriavyi his first start for St Johnstone in place of Ali Crawford.

Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.

Taking May out – and replacing him with Jamie Murphy – was a more debatable decision.

Whichever side Davidson put out, this was always going to be about defensive solidity and team shape and, as has been the case most weeks this season, the Perth boss couldn’t be questioned on that front.

You’ll never get close to supporter consensus on a manager’s substitutions, or the order of them, but Davidson’s first two, Ali Crawford and May, nearly combined for a Saints equaliser a few minutes after being introduced.

Man in the middle

It was Euan Anderson who sent off Murray Davidson in the Premiership opener against Hibs but let Marijan Cabraja stay on the pitch after making a similar, possibly more dangerous, late challenge.

Anderson got the big decisions right in this one, though.

