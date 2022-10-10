St Johnstone in line for pre-World Cup fitness boost, reveals Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone in line for pre-World Cup fitness boost, reveals Callum Davidson

By Sean Hamilton
October 10 2022, 10.27pm
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are set to welcome a number of fit again stars back into the first team fold before the World Cup.

Saints boss Callum Davidson’s options in certain positions have been limited in recent weeks, with early season injuries mounting.

But the Perth gaffer can see light at the end of the tunnel.

Long-term absentee David Wotherspoon has returned to training – and his first start is imminent.

And he could be joined in the side very soon by Cammy MacPherson, Dan Phillips and Tony Gallagher.

St Johnstone's Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone’s Cammy MacPherson: nearing fitness. Image: SNS

“Cammy is doing well and is getting toward the last part of his rehab,” revealed Davidson.

“He is eager to go and hopefully he won’t get any reactions to it.

“If that’s the case then he could be back before the World Cup.

“That would be a big boost for him and for us because it had looked like being into December before he was back.

“But Cammy works extremely hard, when you give him something to do he goes and does it.

Tony Gallacher will get another ninety minutes against Kilmarnock in a game tomorrow.

David Wotherspoon: Ready to start building match fitness. Image: SNS

“David Wotherspoon will also play and so will Dan Phillips.

“Dan had trained for just one day before Celtic but with the lack of midfield options at the moment I put him on the bench.

“He will benefit from getting minutes this week and it will be good to see him back.

“We have big games coming up before the World Cup and we will need to use the full squad so the more players we have available the better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
Alex Mitchell has been magnificent for St Johnstone, says Remi Matthews. Images: SNS.
Keeping on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell at St Johnstone beyond January would be 'massive'…
Max Kucheriavyi and Drey Wright. Images: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith…
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…
2
Giorgos Giakoumakis and Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and talking points as heroic Saints suffer…
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
Tony Gallacher made his comeback against Kilmarnock.
Tony Gallacher ready to make first St Johnstone start in 6 months against Celtic
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
PODCAST: Dundee United are out of excuses
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi thanks St Johnstone team-mates and Perth public for support during Ukraine war

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks