St Johnstone in line for pre-World Cup fitness boost, reveals Callum Davidson

St Johnstone are set to welcome a number of fit again stars back into the first team fold before the World Cup.

Saints boss Callum Davidson’s options in certain positions have been limited in recent weeks, with early season injuries mounting.

But the Perth gaffer can see light at the end of the tunnel.

Long-term absentee David Wotherspoon has returned to training – and his first start is imminent.

And he could be joined in the side very soon by Cammy MacPherson, Dan Phillips and Tony Gallagher.

“Cammy is doing well and is getting toward the last part of his rehab,” revealed Davidson.

“He is eager to go and hopefully he won’t get any reactions to it.

“If that’s the case then he could be back before the World Cup.

“That would be a big boost for him and for us because it had looked like being into December before he was back.

“But Cammy works extremely hard, when you give him something to do he goes and does it.

“Tony Gallacher will get another ninety minutes against Kilmarnock in a game tomorrow.

“David Wotherspoon will also play and so will Dan Phillips.

“Dan had trained for just one day before Celtic but with the lack of midfield options at the moment I put him on the bench.

“He will benefit from getting minutes this week and it will be good to see him back.

“We have big games coming up before the World Cup and we will need to use the full squad so the more players we have available the better.”