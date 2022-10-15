St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership’s bottom trio after Livingston loss By Darren Johnstone October 15 2022, 5.21pm Updated: October 15 2022, 5.26pm 0 Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from St Johnstone FC Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran… JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football - and fans better buckle up… 2 Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up… Willie Collum: Referees are sick of hitting the headlines - VAR is our rewind… St Johnstone boss expects VAR to help referees get big calls right IMMEDIATELY -… St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match St Johnstone star Charlie Gilmour rediscovering love for football after Cove Rangers loan switch St Johnstone boss confident there's even better to come from Ukrainian starlet Max Kucheriavyi St Johnstone in line for pre-World Cup fitness boost, reveals Callum Davidson St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff Most Read 1 Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber 2 Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum 3 Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light 2 4 Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court 5 Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime 6 Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy… 7 Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension 8 Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird… 9 Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations 10 Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar More from The Courier 5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals… Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry… Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights 'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book… WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to… Scott McMann: Being dropped was 'reset' I needed to stake real claim for Dundee… Dundee's Alex Jakubiak set to return as boss Gary Bowyer highlights key role for… Editor's Picks Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy heroes Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird in Dundee Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife Arbroath fan Lois reacts to viral Fray Bentos picture with Bobby Linn Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations 6 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar New exhibition at Dundee V&A looks to the future of ageing Torchlight procession lights the way for the start of the Royal National Mod Most Commented 1 Why road charges are being considered in Tayside 2 Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers 3 Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole 4 COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count 5 Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom 6 Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares 7 Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee 8 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 9 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander's Dundee University salary rises to £170k 10 STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech