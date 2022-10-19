Callum Davidson reveals late Nicky Clark change of plan and reflects on points St Johnstone have let slip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson reveals late Nicky Clark change of plan and reflects on points St Johnstone have let slip

By Eric Nicolson
October 19 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 19 2022, 6.39am
Nicky Clark had to drop out of the St Johnstone squad on Saturday. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has revealed that his pre-match plans for last weekend’s clash Livingston had to be redrawn after Nicky Clark withdrew from the Perth squad less than three hours before kick-off.

The Saints striker, who has been an ever-present in Davidson’s starting line-up since joining from Dundee United, was due to make his sixth appearance for his new club in West Lothian.

But Clark’s wife went into labour in the early afternoon and his journey was to a hospital for the birth of his daughter rather than to Almondvale for a game of football.

“As of 12 o’clock Nicky was going to be playing,” said Davidson.

“Forty-five minutes later he sent me a text saying he couldn’t make it because his wife had just gone into labour.

“It was a big blow for us to lose Nicky and for it to happen that late.

“We’d obviously planned what we were going to do and Nicky has been a big part of our team since he’s come here.

“He’s back training with us now.”

Injury latest

David Wotherspoon made his competitive comeback after 11 months out in the 1-0 Livingston defeat.

That doesn’t mean he’s yet ready for a start against old club Hibs on Friday night, though.

“David getting 10 minutes was a big positive,” said Davidson, who has confirmed Graham Carey’s imminent return to training.

“He’ll be desperate to start a game now but it’s a comeback process that we’ll be managing.

“Cammy (MacPherson) and Boogie (Callum Booth) aren’t far away now either.

“Hopefully they keep progressing without reactions and we can maybe see them before the World Cup break.

“Kano’s had a bit of discomfort but scans have showed everything’s OK so it’s just a case of pushing on to the next stage.”

Three or four points short

Meanwhile, following the completion of the first set of Premiership fixtures, Davidson believes Saints haven’t amassed a points total that reflects their general standard of play.

The defeat at Ibrox was the only match of the opening 11 that hasn’t been competitive until the last kick of the ball.

“That gives you confidence moving forward but it’s also a bit frustrating,” said Davidson.

“Frustration is probably the overriding emotion.

“Hibs scored in the last minute, Aberdeen got a wonder free-kick that was taken a long way from where it should have been, the Celtic winner was another late one and Livi scored with a deflection.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scores to make it 2-1 for Celtic. Image: SNS.

“There have been a few games where we should have taken at least a point.

“I think we’re probably three or four points short of where we should be in terms of performance levels.

“We can’t change what has happened, though.

“We need to build on the position we’re in.

“There’s a platform.

“I’m now getting to the stage where I’m leaving players out of my 18-man squad, which hasn’t happened a lot in my time as manager.

“Having options will be a big thing as we go into these fixtures before the World Cup.

“I think it’s going to be a very important period.”

