Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after 1,000 allocation sells out

By Eric Nicolson
October 18 2022, 3.27pm Updated: October 18 2022, 3.29pm
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have sold out their allocation of just over 1,000 tickets for Friday night’s Premiership clash with Hibernian at Easter Road.

And the Perth club haven’t given up hope more seats could yet be made available for travelling fans.

Saints’ head of operations, Ian Flaherty, issued a statement to clarify the current situation as demand outstrips supply.

And he expressed appreciation that Hibs are trying to accommodate extra away supporters.

“Hibernian have today informed us they will not be opening the upper stand for away fans,” said Flaherty. “This means that our current allocation of 1,058 is sold out.

“However, we have contacted Hibernian and asked them to reconsider.

“We have asked for extra tickets to cope with the demand from our supporters.

“We remain in dialogue with the Easter Road club to ensure as many of our supporters as possible can attend the SPFL Premiership match this Friday evening.

“We appreciate the efforts from everyone at Hibernian to help meet our request and we will keep our supporters updated.”

Saints have taken a big support to Leith in recent years, with 1,900 people filling the away end for one game last season.

