4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd half comeback to beat Hibs 2-1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd half comeback to beat Hibs 2-1

By Eric Nicolson
October 21 2022, 9.44pm Updated: October 21 2022, 9.45pm
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone produced a phenomenal second half comeback to secure a precious victory in front of 1,000 joyous Perth supporters.

A goal down to a Mykola Kuharevich header, Callum Davidson’s side were a team reborn after the break and took full advantage of playing against 10 men for 20 minutes of the contest.

Nicky Clark and Stevie May got the goals to clinch the fourth win of the season – both headers as well.

They haven’t moved up a place in the Premiership but they’re now closer to the top six than the bottom of the table.

A game of two halves

With 34% possession, no shots on target, barely any passes strung together and one goal behind, there looked precious little prospect of a St Johnstone comeback at half-time.

A combination of changes in personnel, a change of system and a change of mentality transformed this match, though.

A red card for Kyle Magennis certainly didn’t hurt either.

The wait for a 90-minute performance may not be over but this was a magnificent turnaround, whatever the numerical advantage Saints ended up with.

Hibs hadn’t lost at home in the league all season.

When Saints pass the ball with composure and show the right attacking intent, they are a very good team in the making.

McLennan’s first start

Connor McLennan has had to wait a while for his first start since signing on loan from Aberdeen on deadline day.

His had been the role of impact sub – on five occasions, with a total of just under 90 minutes of action.

Callum Davidson decided that this was the time to put him on from the beginning, as part of a tweaked formation.

McLennan grafted in his left-sided role behind Nicky Clark (with Drey Wright on the right).

It was a mixed bag when the ball was played into his feet – sometimes he held the ball up well or used his strength to draw a foul, on other occasions (not long before the opening goal) he was careless with his pass.

Connor McLennan in action. Image: PA.

McLennan seldom got the chance to run at a Hibs defender in or around the box in the first half.

And the one time he did, shifting the ball on to his right foot, his effort was well wide of the target.

It was Saints’ only shot of the half.

McLennan certainly did his bit in the second 45 revival – off the right this time.

With just over 10 minutes left he was first to a rebound from a May effort but he couldn’t find the net.

His night’s work wasn’t done, though.

The former Scotland under-21 international came up with his best cross of the match to pick out May, who did the rest for the winning goal.

Willie and his VAR toys

Willie Collum is probably the best referee Scotland has.

But Willie Collum also, how shall I put this, has a predilection for making himself the centre of attention on occasions.

Having him in charge of the VAR gizmos brought reassurance and trepidation in equal measure.

The SFA and SPFL really needed the new era of officiating to get off to a ‘what was all the fuss about’ start.

All in all, it did.

Kevin Clancy books Martin Boyle. Image: SNS.

The goal checks didn’t take too long and there was nothing that appeared to border on a contentious decision.

It was reassuring that the first VAR decision was to back-up Kevin Clancy’s booking of Martin Boyle for diving in the box just eight minutes into the contest.

Probably not the last time that will happen this season.

Friday night IS for football

As much as this game has attracted headlines and attention from the neutrals because of the VAR curiosity factor, for Hibs and St Johnstone fans it was all about the usual stuff – their team, the points, the occasion.

Over 1,000 Perth supporters snapped up tickets, with demand outstripping supply.

The St Johnstone fans at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.

The reason the well ran dry was Hibs were able to fill the rest of the ground with their own people, making it the largest home attendance in three and a bit decades.

There are two inescapable conclusions to be drawn.

The first is that cutting ticket prices to £10 for adults has made a big difference.

When you see Saints supporters boycotting trips to the likes of Tannadice because of the entry fee, questions need to be asked.

£10 might not be sustainable every week but the price on the ticket should be closer to this mark than £30, that’s for sure.

Conclusion number two is that Friday night football should be here to stay.

Not every week.

A Saturday match-day experience is a fundamental part of the Scottish football fabric.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
New dad Nicky Clark hoping to mark birth of baby daughter in style with…
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery - 'Jack Ross put…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scotland ahead of…
2
St Johnstone's Alex Ferguson. Image: SNS.
Young St Johnstone star Alex Ferguson showing he has a 'bit of everything' on…
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
Nicky Clark had to drop out of the St Johnstone squad on Saturday. Images: SNS.
Callum Davidson reveals late Nicky Clark change of plan and reflects on points St…
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…
Graham Carey is expected to return to training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone star Graham Carey set to return to training this week as Callum…
St Johnstone endured a frustrating afternoon in Livingston without Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: Same points as last season after first set of fixtures but…

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
2
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented