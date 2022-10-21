St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he’s ever been to celebrating stunning comeback in front of ‘great travelling support’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson went from the depths of fury to the heights of ecstasy after his players produced a heroic comeback performance to beat Hibs.

The Perth boss didn’t leave the Perth men in any doubt about the improvement that was needed after they put in a meek first half display and were a goal down.

They undoubtedly gave him an emphatic response, with Nicky Clark and Stevie May securing the fourth Premiership victory of the season.

“First half was as angry as I’ve been since I’ve been in charge,” he said.

“We were really poor and I asked for a reaction.

“The substitutions and the sending off (Kyle Magennis) helped. We controlled the game well and I’m absolutely delighted to get the three points for that great travelling support.

“I certainly got the reaction I wanted.

“It was great to see both my strikers score after we went to two up front in the second half.

“We showed the desire to win tackles, win headers, press, keep the ball. Everything really. I could go on!

“This is a very hard place to come. It’s sometimes difficult when you’re playing against 10 men as well.

“I maybe should shout at them more often! I don’t really want to. I don’t accept the first half performance levels, more attitude than anything else.”

VAR not a problem

Davidson was happy to see the first game with VAR pass without serious controversy from his point of view.

He said: “I probably didn’t celebrate our first goal but that was because I was still angry about the first half!

“It was still going round in my head.

“Celebrations are probably going to be a bit more muted with VAR, especially on the sidelines as you wait to see if it’s a goal.

“I’m delighted with the outcome, I thought VAR was OK.

“The referees did really well and tried to get the game going as quickly as possible.”