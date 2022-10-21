St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he’s ever been to celebrating stunning comeback in front of ‘great travelling support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he’s ever been to celebrating stunning comeback in front of ‘great travelling support’

By Eric Nicolson
October 21 2022, 10.27pm
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson went from the depths of fury to the heights of ecstasy after his players produced a heroic comeback performance to beat Hibs.

The Perth boss didn’t leave the Perth men in any doubt about the improvement that was needed after they put in a meek first half display and were a goal down.

They undoubtedly gave him an emphatic response, with Nicky Clark and Stevie May securing the fourth Premiership victory of the season.

“First half was as angry as I’ve been since I’ve been in charge,” he said.

“We were really poor and I asked for a reaction.

“The substitutions and the sending off (Kyle Magennis) helped. We controlled the game well and I’m absolutely delighted to get the three points for that great travelling support.

“I certainly got the reaction I wanted.

Stevie May’s winner: Image: SNS.

“It was great to see both my strikers score after we went to two up front in the second half.

“We showed the desire to win tackles, win headers, press, keep the ball. Everything really. I could go on!

“This is a very hard place to come. It’s sometimes difficult when you’re playing against 10 men as well.

“I maybe should shout at them more often! I don’t really want to. I don’t accept the first half performance levels, more attitude than anything else.”

VAR not a problem

Davidson was happy to see the first game with VAR pass without serious controversy from his point of view.

He said: “I probably didn’t celebrate our first goal but that was because I was still angry about the first half!

“It was still going round in my head.

“Celebrations are probably going to be a bit more muted with VAR, especially on the sidelines as you wait to see if it’s a goal.

“I’m delighted with the outcome, I thought VAR was OK.

“The referees did really well and tried to get the game going as quickly as possible.”

