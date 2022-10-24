St Johnstone Easter Road hero Stevie May has high hopes for partnership with Nicky Clark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The case for Stevie May and Nicky Clark getting an extended run as a St Johnstone strike partnership has never been stronger.

And three-time Perth cup winner May hopes Friday night’s Easter Road headed heroics from both forwards shows they’ll be worth sticking with for the foreseeable future.

“Are Nicky and I the way ahead? Hopefully,” said May, whose finish from a Connor McLennan cross secured three points against Hibs after Nicky Clark had equalised a few minutes earlier.

“But it isn’t my decision.

“I enjoy playing with him and it is good for strikers to score and get a win.

“We did that on Friday and hopefully that can continue.

“I believe we are developing an understanding together. We are very different but we are both experienced and understand the game well.

“I think it could be a partnership that could be fruitful for us going forward.

“It was great for both of us to score against Hibs.

“Nicky wants to be the central striker and I can float around and get on the ball or go in behind the defence.

“He’s better in the air than me but I scored a decent header at Easter Road, to be fair.

“We needed that win and hopefully it can kick us on now.

“Now we need to try and build on that next weekend.”

Half-time ‘rant’

Manager Callum Davidson admitted that he had delivered a withering half-time verdict to his players on their performance in the opening period.

But May, now on four goals for the season, missed out on the dressing room pep-talk as he was already out on the pitch preparing to be brought on for the start of the second half.

“The gaffer mentioned before half-time that I had to stay warm and then someone told me to get ready at the break,” he said.

“Was I frustrated not to start? Yes.

“I wanted to start the game and anyone who has played well the week before will hope to play.

“But you have to react the right way and impact the game when you do come on and I did that.

“I didn’t see the rant but I can imagine what he said, as he wasn’t happy at half-time.

“The fact we could turn it around showed great character and it was what we needed.

“We have had a few results that haven’t gone our way so it was a massive win.”