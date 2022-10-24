St Johnstone Easter Road hero Stevie May has high hopes for partnership with Nicky Clark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone Easter Road hero Stevie May has high hopes for partnership with Nicky Clark

By Eric Nicolson
October 24 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 24 2022, 4.06pm
Stevie May was an Easter Road hero. Image: SNS.
Stevie May was an Easter Road hero. Image: Shutterstock.

The case for Stevie May and Nicky Clark getting an extended run as a St Johnstone strike partnership has never been stronger.

And three-time Perth cup winner May hopes Friday night’s Easter Road headed heroics from both forwards shows they’ll be worth sticking with for the foreseeable future.

“Are Nicky and I the way ahead? Hopefully,” said May, whose finish from a Connor McLennan cross secured three points against Hibs after Nicky Clark had equalised a few minutes earlier.

“But it isn’t my decision.

“I enjoy playing with him and it is good for strikers to score and get a win.

“We did that on Friday and hopefully that can continue.

“I believe we are developing an understanding together. We are very different but we are both experienced and understand the game well.

“I think it could be a partnership that could be fruitful for us going forward.

“It was great for both of us to score against Hibs.

“Nicky wants to be the central striker and I can float around and get on the ball or go in behind the defence.

“He’s better in the air than me but I scored a decent header at Easter Road, to be fair.

“We needed that win and hopefully it can kick us on now.

“Now we need to try and build on that next weekend.”

Half-time ‘rant’

Manager Callum Davidson admitted that he had delivered a withering half-time verdict to his players on their performance in the opening period.

But May, now on four goals for the season, missed out on the dressing room pep-talk as he was already out on the pitch preparing to be brought on for the start of the second half.

“The gaffer mentioned before half-time that I had to stay warm and then someone told me to get ready at the break,” he said.

“Was I frustrated not to start? Yes.

“I wanted to start the game and anyone who has played well the week before will hope to play.

“But you have to react the right way and impact the game when you do come on and I did that.

“I didn’t see the rant but I can imagine what he said, as he wasn’t happy at half-time.

“The fact we could turn it around showed great character and it was what we needed.

“We have had a few results that haven’t gone our way so it was a massive win.”

