‘Driving force’ Ryan McGowan can use impressive St Johnstone form to secure World Cup call-up for Australia

Ryan McGowan’s desire to be in Australia’s World Cup squad is proving to be a big benefit for St Johnstone, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The former Hearts man was a “driving force” in inspiring the comeback capital city victory over Hibs on Friday night after being switched from midfield to defence when Saints were seeking to overturn a half-time deficit.

And the fact he has shone as a right-sided centre-back, a central midfielder and a right-back in his short Perth career, could be a big plus when it comes to catching the eye of Socceroos’ head coach, Graham Arnold, as the deadline for finalising Qatar squads looms large.

Get Ryan McGowan on the plane to Qatar, what a player and ball winner — Blair Kaylor (@BlairKaylor) October 21, 2022

“Ryan has shown his versatility over the last few months,” said Davidson.

“He’s someone you can ask to switch positions and he automatically knows what you need him to do.

“He became a driving force for us when he went to right centre-back and became more attacking.

“He’s got a big carrot ahead of him and knows he has to really push hard to make the Australia squad for the World Cup.”