Former St Johnstone and Dunfermline defender Efe Ambrose signs for Morton

By Craig Cairns
October 26 2022, 10.56am Updated: October 26 2022, 1.05pm
Efe Ambrose during his time with St Johnstone.
Efe Ambrose during his time with St Johnstone.

Greenock Morton have announced the capture of centre-back Efe Ambrose until the end of the season.

The free agent started his career in Scotland with Celtic, winning four Scottish Premiership titles.

Either side of a spell down south with Derby County, Ambrose had spells at Hibernian and Livingston.

The Nigerian defender signed for St Johnstone as a free agent last year but made just eight appearances before being loaned to the Pars in February.

Over his 14 appearances at East End Park he was unable to help turn things around as Dunfermline were relegated to League 1 via the play-offs under John Hughes.

The 34-year-old has since been without a club and has now signed for Dougie Imrie’s side until the end of the current campaign.

