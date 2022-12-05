From Doha to Dingwall for David Wotherspoon – St Johnstone World Cup star ‘raring to go’ again in Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swapping Doha for Dingwall won’t be a problem for St Johnstone’s “raring to go” World Cup star, David Wotherspoon.

The Canadian international will return to training at McDiarmid Park this week, with memories of getting game-time in Qatar still fresh in the mind.

Manager Callum Davidson believes big things are to come from Wotherspoon in club colours over the next few months.

And the 32-year-old has given a “business as usual” message to Saints fans, who are looking forward to seeing their history-making hero back in Premiership action against Ross County a week on Saturday.

“The boys have been in for a while already while I’ve been away and I’ll be back later this week,” said Wotherspoon.

“They’ve been great. I’ve had lot of messages from them and I’ve been really grateful for their support.

“There are no worries about me coming back down to earth – not at all. It will be business as usual.

“We’ve got a lot to look forward to in the second part of the season.

“I just want to keep playing because I’ve missed a lot of football through injury.

“Most of our injured players are back now and the squad is looking really strong.

“We’ve gone five games unbeaten.

“I’m fighting fit and raring to go.”

A photocall with a difference

There were be plenty of congratulatory words for Wotherspoon on his return to club duty, no doubt, but the three-time cup winner is also ready for the dressing room banter coming his way for Canada’s pre-tournament photocall that called for, let’s just say, uncharacteristic poses.

“Oh, I know I’m going to get a lot of stick for that for sure,” he said.

The #CanMNT plays in the World Cup today. I still can’t believe it. Less than 14 hours. Goodnight, folks — If any of us can sleep, or just lie awake like David Wotherspoon. 📸 @shotbybeau @shuttersworth_ pic.twitter.com/bcjdTWJhgK — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) November 23, 2022

“I didn’t enjoy that whatsoever! I was thinking ‘what am I doing here? I should have just got up and said, ‘sorry, no, that’s just horrible!’”

Celtic’s new signing

Meanwhile, another Canadian international, Alistair Johnston, will be playing in the Premiership next month.

And Wotherspoon is hoping Celtic’s new full-back recruit hasn’t been paying close attention to his trademark skill over the last few weeks.

“I told him it was a no-brainer to sign,” he said. “Celtic are a massive club.

“He’s a great guy first and foremost and a great defender.

“You’ve seen in the World Cup what he can do and I think he’s a type of defender Celtic fans will love.

We could watch him play all day. The best of CF Montréal's very own, @_a_johnston. Get ready to watch him rep Canada in the World Cup. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/xkiWWZA9n0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 16, 2022

“He’s robust and Mr Consistent.

“He’s got all the attributes to do well in Scottish football.

“He’ll be tested in Europe as well, of course. The fact that he’s played at the highest level of international football now will stand him in good stead.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him when he comes across and looking forward to playing against him hopefully as well.

“We could well be on the same side of the pitch. Unfortunately, he knows all about the Spoony Chop! He’ll be ready for it.”