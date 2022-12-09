Geoff Brown confirms St Johnstone is up for sale and proceeds will be donated back to community trust

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Geoff Brown has confirmed that St Johnstone is up for sale.

And if he manages to find a suitable buyer, the owner of the Perth club will donate the net proceeds from any deal to Saints’ community trust.

As he revealed in an interview with Courier Sport, 79-year-old Brown is prepared to take up his old role of chairman after son Steve steps down on May 31.

But that would just be a temporary move.

And the main focus is finding a buyer for his shares and bringing the Brown tenure in charge at Muirton Park and McDiarmid Park, which began in 1986, to an end.

That would mean the creation of a ‘community hub’ for Saints in the Community, which was established in 1992.

The chances of St Johnstone remaining in local hands are remote.

It is far more likely that, for the first time in their history, the owners will be based outwith Perthshire and, for that matter, outwith Scotland.

American interest hasn’t come to fruition in the past but debt-free and cash-rich Saints are an attractive purchase proposition.

Labour of love

Geoff said: “With Steve announcing that he will be stepping down as chairman on 31st May 2023, I will temporarily take on the role as chairman from 1st June 2023.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to Steve for his tireless efforts during his chairmanship of the club, within which time we have enjoyed unparalleled success, including winning three major trophies, and playing in European competition on countless occasions.

“I can also announce that I am looking to sell my shareholding in St Johnstone Football Club with a view to handing the running of the club over when the sale is complete.

“As those that know me well will attest to, my ownership of St Johnstone Football Club has never been about the money.

Geoff Brown is selling his shareholding in the Football Club and will donate the net proceeds to the St Johnstone Community Trust. "As those that know me well will attest to, my ownership of St Johnstone Football Club has never been about the money." Read in full 👇#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 9, 2022

“It has been a labour of love that, at the heart of it, has been an ongoing mission to ensure the stability and financial viability of the football club whilst always striving to achieve success on the park.

“It is therefore my intention that the net proceeds from the sale of my shareholding will be put towards building a community hub for the St Johnstone Community Trust, for the benefit of the football club and the local community.

“Whilst not without its many challenges, I will always look back on my 37 years as majority shareholder of St Johnstone Football Club with fondness and, with the building of the community hub, I am keen to ensure a legacy that will be enjoyed by many for generations to come.”