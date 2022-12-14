St Johnstone contract talks latest as negotiations continue with Stevie May and others

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ‘for sale’ sign being put up at McDiarmid Park has dominated the off-pitch St Johnstone headlines.

But manager Callum Davidson is confident that players due to be out of contract in the summer who he wants to keep, like Stevie May, won’t be going anywhere.

“We’re in the process of talking to a few just now,” Davidson reported.

“We have quite a few players under contract, which is good.

“We will be doing our best to make sure the right players are here for next season.”

Callum Booth isn’t one of those who has the uncertainty of his contract running down to worry about.

And Davidson is hoping that his comeback left-back can regain the double-winning form that earned him his last deal.

“All credit to Callum because he’s worked really hard,” said the Perth boss.

“He has had a real plan and has stuck to it. You can see the benefits now.

“He is training well and hopefully soon he will be right up to full speed.

“He struggled a little last year with his injury (both Achilles tendons needed operations) and you could tell with some of his performances.

“But the year before he would probably say it was the best season he’s ever had. Hopefully we get him back to that form.

“We have good competition in that position but he will be fighting for a place.”

No time off

Booth and Cammy MacPherson were regulars at McDiarmid when the players were given a fortnight off recently, and they didn’t want for company.

“It was always the plan that Callum and Cammy would training during the break,” said Davidson.

“Melker Hallberg, Alex Mitchell, James Brown and Liam Gordon came in and trained as well.

“They must have been getting nagged at home so decided to come in!

“It was great for the young boys to see that and that’s how they learn.”