On-loan Celtic star Adam Montgomery has ‘big future’ and St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson may try to extend Perth stay

On-loan Celtic defender Adam Montgomery has a “big future” in football, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss is open to the possibility of asking the Premiership leaders to let him stay at McDiarmid Park until the end of the season after his deal through to next month runs out.

“I wouldn’t rule it out is probably the best phrase to use,” said Davidson.

“Adam has performed well, which I’m really pleased about. He’s got better and better.

“We’ve got Callum (Booth) coming back – hopefully he’ll play his first 90 minutes (in a midweek closed-doors game) and we’ve got Tony (Gallacher) back as well.

“So we are quite strong in the area.

“We need to assess everything, see where we are with each player and make a decision after that – and obviously speak to Celtic because it might be a ‘no’ anyway.”

Davidson added: “I’ve spoken to John (Celtic assistant manager, John Kennedy). They’ve been happy and just let us get on with it, really.

“He’s played games. We’d have had more phone calls if he hadn’t been playing.

“Adam’s managed to pick himself for the team because of his performances. It’s not me playing him because he’s a Celtic player.

“His attitude in training and around the place has been first class. The young man has got a big future. Hopefully he’ll go far.

“There’s obviously a conversation we’ll need to have. We haven’t spoken to them before the game this week.

“It’s something we can speak about after and see where we are about it.”

Attacking threat

Montgomery, who won’t be able to play against his parent club at Parkhead on Saturday, has been an important weapon for Saints going forward in Davidson’s wing-back formation.

“Definitely, it’s something we looked at last year,” said the Perth boss.

“When we play a back five we looked at our system and how we could become more attacking, score more goals.

“We believe from the wing-back areas it could be a key position for assisting and getting guys with composure on the ball.

“Adam does that and Drey (Wright) does the other side. We’ve got two quite attacking wing-backs at the moment.

“It’s nice to see improvement in young players. Adam is only 20, Alex (Mitchell) 21, both young men and it’s great to see the progression in them.”