Millwall return not on Alex Mitchell’s mind as on-loan St Johnstone defender targets home wins v Hearts and Dundee United

St Johnstone fans believe Alex Mitchell has got a big future in front of him when he rejoins Millwall.

But the on-loan centre-back has only got the Perth side’s Premiership campaign on his mind.

The 21-year-old returned to action after suspension with an impressive half-hour contribution off the bench at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Now full points from two home games, the first of them against Hearts on Wednesday night, are the focus.

And mapping out the next stage of his career can wait until the summer.

“I’m contracted (to the English Championship club) next season as well,” said Mitchell. “We’ll see what happens with Millwall.

“I’m concentrating hardest on playing here at St Johnstone so haven’t really thought about it, at all.

“I do love playing here and I also love Millwall. I feel I’m in a really good position right now.

“It’s been quality for me so far and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I’ve been on loan three times now and this one has definitely been a really enjoyable experience.

“I feel I’m getting better each game and more confident too.”

Home comforts

On Saints’ McDiarmid double-header, Mitchell said: “We’ll get on to Hearts and Dundee United now where I think we can take all six points.

“Our form at home has been pretty good and I know for a fact we all feel confident on our pitch.

“It is a really good atmosphere there right now and the fans are getting right behind us. They are really helping us.

“Hearts are in a similar position to where we are right now and Dundee United are looking to move up the table.

“It’s a very tight league this year and we want to go as high as possible.

“Even when we lost to Aberdeen and Hibs at the start of the season, I didn’t think they were better than us.

“We had a few tweaks to make and we have done that now.”

Just a blip

Mitchell is confident there will be no hangover from Christmas Eve’s unbeaten run-ending defeat in Glasgow.

“I don’t think we were terrible but, with the quality they have, a couple lapses in concentration and you are punished,” he said.

“In the second half we had a more opportunities, got the goal and attacked more.

9⃣ Celtic restored their nine-point lead with a dominant display against St Johnstone. What did you make of the game? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sJJBUp6w6T — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 24, 2022

“We are a good enough team that we can attack the likes of Celtic and punish them.

“Saturday was just a blip and nothing major. Celtic are top of the league for a reason.

“But we’re a good team as well and our form has been showing that recently.

“Before the Celtic game we were the second most in-form team in the league.”