St Johnstone should make most of home comforts v Hearts – then finish 2nd Premiership quarter on high, says boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have got three of their next four league games at McDiarmid Park.

And Perth boss Callum Davidson wants his side to take full advantage of home comforts as sights are set on finishing the second quarter of the Premiership campaign on a high.

Hearts are up first on Wednesday with Dundee United to follow next Monday.

And after a trip to Pittodrie, Livingston will be the visitors for the last game of the latest set of fixtures.

“It will be nice to get back on to our own pitch,” said Davidson.

“It’s been a couple of months since we’ve played there.

“We’ve got a few big games to finish off the second quarter and this is the first of them.

“Hearts are a very good side.

“They’ve had their injury issues but they’ve got a very strong squad.

“I feel as if we’re in a good place.

“I might tweak my formation a little bit but whatever I do, we’ll be going for the win.”

Plenty of options

All of Davidson’s key men in the first part of the season have significant post World Cup break game-time under their belts following the weekend loss at Celtic Park.

“There are a lot of players who have got minutes after the break now,” he said. “Remi Matthews, Alex Mitchell, Ryan McGowan, Melker Hallberg and Cammy MacPherson all played their first game since coming back at Celtic.

“I had to leave three players out of my squad on Saturday who I wouldn’t want to leave out.

“And Ali Crawford was really unlucky to not make the starting line-up after what he did against Ross County.

“He’ll definitely come into contention for the Hearts game.”

Davidson, who will have Adam Montgomery available again after he was ruled out of facing his parent club on Christmas Eve, added: “We’re in a very good position with the size of my squad and the calibre of it.

“I’m really happy with where we are.

“Training levels have been high and so have performance levels.

“We really want to get into the top six – that’s our collective aim – and these next two home games will be very important as far as that is concerned.”