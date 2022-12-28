3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side are punished by Hearts for slow start and missed Graham Carey penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side are punished by Hearts for slow start and missed Graham Carey penalty

By Eric Nicolson
December 28 2022, 9.52pm
Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring for Hearts. Image: SNS.
Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring for Hearts. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have finished the calendar year as they started it – by losing to Hearts.

The league positions after the two results are night and day, of course.

Saints end 2022 in sixth compared to rock bottom nearly 12 months ago.

And they showed fight in this contest, twice pulling themselves to within a goal.

But Hearts were the deserved winners.

Lawrence Shankland (penalty), Alan Forrest and Barrie McKay scored their goals, with strikes by Stevie May (another penalty) and substitute Jamie Murphy proving to be consolations.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from the McDiarmid Park clash.

Through the middle

Saints’ combination in central midfield didn’t work in the early stages of the match and the visitors took full advantage.

The Hearts opener might have come from a VAR handball penalty decision but they had already established dominance in the heart of the pitch.

Graham Carey, Melker Hallberg and Ali Crawford are all tidy ball players but none of them are known for their athleticism of tackling prowess.

Just after the half-hour mark, it was 2-0, and this time the goal was a consequence of Saints being carved open.

There was no doubt they looked better balanced when Ryan McGowan was pushed into midfield following Hallberg being taken off with a muscle injury.

But in what turned into a one-goal game, the decisive stage was the first part of it.

Carey’s Harry Kane impression

For all that Saints had been second best for the first 30 minutes and deserved to be behind they did produce a strong finish to the first half.

And it really should have had a goal to show for it.

May had a couple of decent chances, Zander Clark didn’t get to grips with a Crawford deflected shot that ended up hitting his post and Carey missed a penalty.

Missed is being generous.

The Irishman’s effort wasn’t even close to getting under the crossbar.

Although May did a far better job from the spot to reduce Hearts’ lead – opting for a smash down the middle – it turned out to be a contest Saints couldn’t afford to miss one in.

All good things come to an end

It was one of the Premiership’s most enduring hoodoos and stretched back to November 12, 2010 when Derek McInnes’s not long promoted side was beaten 2-0.

The subsequent 12 years have been infuriating from a Hearts perspective and joyous from a Perth one.

That the Jam Tarts couldn’t break the spell last season when Saints were a shadow of their usual selves over that decade and a bit just added to the ‘curse’ factor.

All good things come to an end, though.

And the run of top flight matches between these teams at McDiarmid with the hosts not losing has stopped at 15.

There were a couple of penalty box near things in stoppage time but Hearts earned their hoodoo-ending victory.

