Jamie Murphy admits St Johnstone formation change has hampered his starting chances

By Eric Nicolson
December 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 30 2022, 10.36am
Jamie Murphy.
Jamie Murphy. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s change in formation has played a part in their Premiership change of fortune.

But Callum Davidson switching to two up front hasn’t helped Jamie Murphy’s chances of starting, according to the former Motherwell and Rangers forward.

The 33-year-old has only been in the first 11 once in the last eight matches.

A combination of factors have turned him into a bench regular.

And one of those is his two natural positions are no longer part of the manager’s usual system.

“I still train hard every day and I feel like the manager knows what I put out there, whether from the bench or starting,” said Murphy.

“I just need to keep that going and keep training well. Then when I’m on the pitch, try and do the business.

“St Mirren was the last start and then there have been a couple things which have made it difficult.

“We have also played a different formation without really having a number 10 or wingers, which is probably the positions I would play.

“But the boys have done well and have won a couple of games.

“Sometimes it is about realising the situation, training hard every day and waiting to play.

“We’ve got a big squad. Everyone in the dressing room is good with each other and there are no fall-outs.

“These situations can get difficult when people are not in the squad but you don’t get that here.

“Everyone is in it together and the biggest thing is winning on a Saturday.”

Goal helped his cause

Murphy certainly aided his cause with an impressive impact performance against Hearts on Wednesday night, scoring his second league goal of the season to make it 3-2.

And he believes Saints did enough in the last hour of the match to merit a point.

Jamie Murphy scores against Hearts.
Jamie Murphy scores against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“After the first 30 minutes I thought we were actually very good,” he said.

“It was a slow start, they got the goal and then it became an uphill battle.

“We need to be proud of how we came back into the game and almost got there in the end.”

Two-place swing potential

Beating Hearts would have taken Saints into third in the table.

Defeat saw them dropping down a spot and clinging onto their top six status by goal difference.

Now Monday, when they face Dundee United, has the potential for a two-place swing either way.

“Outwith the top two I don’t think there is that much between all the rest of the teams,” said Murphy.

“It is really about how you perform on the day and the first 20 minutes probably cost us on Wednesday night.

“We need to keep hold of that performance in the last two thirds of the game and move onto the next one.

“It was a lesson for us. You can’t afford to come out slow and let your opponent take the lead.

“I am sure the boys will be up for the Dundee United game.

“They are a good side.

“The table doesn’t lie but, playing against them earlier in the season, I thought they were really good.

“It is going to be difficult but we’re at home and, if we can take parts of Wednesday’s performance, hopefully that will be good enough.

“The league is that tight where anyone can beat anyone. You don’t want to think you’re safe.”

