Remi Matthews to stay at St Johnstone until end of season despite Crystal Palace goalkeeper switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Remi Matthews to stay at St Johnstone until end of season despite Crystal Palace goalkeeper switch

By Sean Hamilton
January 9 2023, 3.00pm
St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Remi Matthews has confirmed he expects to stay at St Johnstone until the end of the season.

Matthews joined up at McDiarmid Park on a season long loan from Crystal Palace in the summer.

However, eyebrows were raised when Palace sent back-up stopper Jack Butland on loan to Manchester United late last week.

Despite that alteration to the goalkeeping roster at Selhurst Park, Matthews revealed it will have no impact on his own arrangement.

Speaking to the Perthshire Advertiser, he said: “I’m here for the season. I’m enjoying my football. And I want to help St Johnstone get as high up the table as possible.”

The Perth side’s hopes of climbing the table took a bump after their defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday.

It was Saints’ fourth loss on the spin.

But Matthews, who is loving his time as a St Johnstone player, wants to help the club get over its recent rough patch.

“We had a good start to the season,” he said. “Is this now our blip?

“If it is, we need to come out the other end sooner rather than later. We’ve had Celtic, Hearts and Aberdeen who are up there with the top teams in the league.

“Now it’s Livi – always a tough game – then Rangers back-to-back. But we need to show a bit more fight and unity to come together in the hard times.

A frustrated Remi Matthews after Aberdeen’s second goal against St Johnstone. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“The biggest thing for me is sticking together – fans, players and manager. It will turn.

“Aberdeen had a tough time recently but they dug (Saturday’s) result out and there are a few other teams struggling.”

Everyone involved with St Johnstone cut a frustrated figure after Saturday’s painful loss to Aberdeen.

Like his manager, Matthews couldn’t shake the feeling that their defeat was largely self-inflicted.

Having made a number of impressive saves to keep the scores level before Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes struck Aberdeen’s first, Matthews was more frustrated than most.

But he remains determined that the key to arresting Saints’ January slump lie in hard work.

“I’m starting to get frustrated now because I feel like I keep saying the same stuff over and over again,” Matthews said.

“We are giving away too many easy goals and that is killing us.

“The long ball comes over the top. It’s a basic thing for a defender.

“I think we limited them to less chances in the second half and it could’ve gone either way.

“You make a few saves and ideally we can nick it, then you are buzzing.

“But when you go and lose 2-0 it means absolutely nothing.

“My job is to obviously try and help the team as much as I can. I feel I did that in the first half.

“But the problem is it comes down to the final result. We lose 2-0 and nobody really cares about the saves you make.

“It is frustrating but we cannot keep dwelling on what has happened. We need to figure something out and try get points on the board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone celebrate going 2-0 ahead in their last meeting with Rangers at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone reveal ticket sale details for controversial Rangers clash
Tony Gallacher at Hibs earlier this season. Image: SNS
Tony Gallacher: Returning star insists St Johnstone 'can do good things' this season
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Callum Davidson heads from the St Johnstone team bus into Pittodrie ahead of Saturday's clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen 'hard for me to take as…
St Johnstone's Cammy MacPherson attempts to challenge Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and players rated as sloppy Saints shoot…
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan is an injury doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.
Ryan McGowan says St Johnstone were dismal v Dundee United and need to get…
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much…
Fair City Unity protest banners can be seen in their empty section ahead of Monday's clash with Dundee United. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity break silence on Dundee United match protest…
Would a combination of Dan Phillips, Cammy MacPherson and David Wotherspoon work as St Johnstone's midfield? Images: SNS.
St Johnstone midfield has changed for 12 games in a row - what is…
Andy Considine during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine 'reinvigorated' by life at St Johnstone as former Aberdeen hero prepares for…

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
9
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

John Potter was speaking ahead of Kelty Hearts' SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it as John Potter hails 'brilliant'…
Nicola Sturgeon was challenged over the A&E crisis. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon challenged to visit Kirkcaldy hospital to see A&E crisis firsthand
Adam Kim Sharp Kirkcaldy baked potato shop
Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma
Humza Yousaf standing outside Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, next to an ambulance service car.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement
The trial has heard allegations relating to Healthcare Enviromental Services in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Human body parts stockpiled at Dundee depot had 'nowhere else to go' court told
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Game store in Dundee's Murraygate is closing on January 21. Picture shows; The Game store in Dundee. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 09/01/2023
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Having undergone Mercedes-Benz training, the AM Agri team now look forward to supporting Unimog customers Picture shows; AM Agri co-owner and Service Manager Ross Anderson, centre, is pictured with technicians, from left, from left, Andris Petkevics, Kyle Baillie, Allan Graham and Stuart Taylor. . Forfar. Supplied by Mercedes-Benz Trucks Date; 21/12/2022
Forfar's AM Agri wins Unimog dealership for Scotland
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
The RSNO in performance.
REVIEW: Who needs Vienna when the RSNO brings it to us?
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented