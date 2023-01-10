Montrose boss Stewart Petrie hopes Cammy Ballantyne makes St Johnstone grade – but won’t rule out signing him a 5th time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie hopes Cammy Ballantyne makes St Johnstone grade – but won’t rule out signing him a 5th time

By Ewan Smith
January 10 2023, 5.51pm
Cammy Ballantyne is back with St Johnstone after his Montrose loan spell. Image: SNS
Cammy Ballantyne is back with St Johnstone after his Montrose loan spell. Image: SNS

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie would love nothing more than to see Cammy Ballantyne make an impact at St Johnstone.

But Petrie is refusing to rule out signing the talented midfielder for a FIFTH time at Montrose.

Ballantyne, 22, has returned to Saints after his Links Park loan spell ended this month.

Incredibly, it’s the fourth short-term spell he’s had with the Angus side since 2019, making 94 appearances in that time.

And while Petrie hopes it has given Ballantyne the platform to make it in the Scottish Premiership, he’ll never turn his back on the talented playmaker.

Cammy Ballantyne, pictured celebrating after scoring in last season's Championship play-offs against Airdrie.
Cammy Ballantyne has made a big impact during his four spells at Montrose. Image: SNS

“We only had Bally on loan here until January,” said Petrie.

“He’s now gone back to St Johnstone to take stock and see what happens there.

“Maybe he’ll force his way into the first team at St Johnstone. I really hope for his sake that happens as he’s a smashing lad with a lot of talent.

“But if that doesn’t happen and we still have space here then he could come back. You never know.

“We rarely shut the door on any player who comes here and makes an impact.

“He knows our club inside out, he knows how we work and how we treat our players.

“But he’s back at St Johnstone now and the ideal scenario for Bally is he bursts into their team and makes an impact there.”

Aidan Quinn still in Stewart Petrie’s Montrose plans as he offers Martin Rennie update

While Cammy Ballantyne has returned to St Johnstone Aidan Quinn has joined East Fife. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Petrie has told defender Aidan Quinn he still has a future at the club.

Quinn has been loaned out to League Two side East Fife until the summer after making 12 appearances for Montrose this term.

“Aidan has been struggling with injury and illness this year,” added Petrie.

“It’s beneficial for him to go somewhere like East Fife and get regular games.

“That will help him and it will help us. He’s played over 60 games for Montrose and if he can get a run of starts until the summer it will be terrific.”

Martin Rennie has also returned to Montrose after a loan spell at Lowland League side Open Goal Broomhill.

And with his contract due to expire this month, he’ll hold talks on his future with Petrie.

