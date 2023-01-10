Montrose boss Stewart Petrie hopes Cammy Ballantyne makes St Johnstone grade – but won’t rule out signing him a 5th time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie would love nothing more than to see Cammy Ballantyne make an impact at St Johnstone.

But Petrie is refusing to rule out signing the talented midfielder for a FIFTH time at Montrose.

Ballantyne, 22, has returned to Saints after his Links Park loan spell ended this month.

Incredibly, it’s the fourth short-term spell he’s had with the Angus side since 2019, making 94 appearances in that time.

And while Petrie hopes it has given Ballantyne the platform to make it in the Scottish Premiership, he’ll never turn his back on the talented playmaker.

“We only had Bally on loan here until January,” said Petrie.

“He’s now gone back to St Johnstone to take stock and see what happens there.

“Maybe he’ll force his way into the first team at St Johnstone. I really hope for his sake that happens as he’s a smashing lad with a lot of talent.

“But if that doesn’t happen and we still have space here then he could come back. You never know.

Beautiful goal from on-loan Saints midfielder Cammy Ballantyne for Montrose at the weekend. After two seasons at Links Park, hopefully another young player ready to make his mark in Perth. pic.twitter.com/VCPzrONmgn — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) May 4, 2021

“We rarely shut the door on any player who comes here and makes an impact.

“He knows our club inside out, he knows how we work and how we treat our players.

“But he’s back at St Johnstone now and the ideal scenario for Bally is he bursts into their team and makes an impact there.”

Aidan Quinn still in Stewart Petrie’s Montrose plans as he offers Martin Rennie update

Meanwhile, Petrie has told defender Aidan Quinn he still has a future at the club.

Quinn has been loaned out to League Two side East Fife until the summer after making 12 appearances for Montrose this term.

“Aidan has been struggling with injury and illness this year,” added Petrie.

“It’s beneficial for him to go somewhere like East Fife and get regular games.

“That will help him and it will help us. He’s played over 60 games for Montrose and if he can get a run of starts until the summer it will be terrific.”

Martin Rennie has also returned to Montrose after a loan spell at Lowland League side Open Goal Broomhill.

And with his contract due to expire this month, he’ll hold talks on his future with Petrie.