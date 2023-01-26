St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is ‘big force’ for rest of the season, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is ‘big force’ for rest of the season, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
January 26 2023, 6.00am
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone need Cammy MacPherson to be a “big force” for the remainder of the Premiership season, according to Callum Davidson.

And that might mean managing his game-time even when the former St Mirren is playing well.

The 24-year-old has only started two games since tearing a thigh muscle back in August.

MacPherson impressed alongside Dan Phillips against Rangers last weekend in one of those starts.

And if his injury curse doesn’t strike again, Davidson believes he’s got a midfielder “who can do everything” at his disposal.

But pushing MacPherson too hard, too soon has to be avoided.

“The debate and deliberation among the staff is when we play him, how we use him,” said Davidson.

“It’s really important that he’s a big force for us between now and the end of the season.

“You saw the combination with him and Daniel, with Melker (Hallberg) in front. Energy levels were very high. It gave us really good balance.

Dan Phillips is another key player. Image: SNS.

“It’s about making sure he stays fit, that we don’t fatigue him and that we get him through the games.

“Cammy will say he wants to play every 90 minutes but it’s really important for him and St Johnstone that we manage this correctly.

“He’s had a lot of bad luck, not one injury the same. He popped his shoulder, his thigh, his groin so he’s had loads of different things.

“It’s really important we look after him as much as we can.”

Adrenalin stage

The Perth boss added: “I think you get through the first two or three games on adrenalin when you’re coming back off a lay-off.

“You can get a wee lull and you must get through that. Then you can kick on again. That’s what I always felt.

“I need to make sure I’ve got Cammy right until the end of May, that he’s fit and a big part of the team.”

Davidson believes Saints have only scratched the surface as far as MacPherson’s performance levels are concerned.

“There’s a huge amount of improvement to come,” he said. “We see it every day in training.

“Cammy is still a young man and he’s got a lot more to give. He can do everything.

“Sometimes he has to switch-on on the defensive side, which he’ll get better at with more games. Once he does that he can be an all-round midfielder.

“But I know what he and Dan can do, the energy they can bring to the team.

“It’s great for me to see it. For a pair that hadn’t played, I feel it worked very well.”

