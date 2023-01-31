St Johnstone get green light to sign Zak Rudden on loan from Dundee as Brighton’s Lorent Tolaj arrives at Dens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have at last been given the green light to sign Zak Rudden on loan from Dundee.

Courier Sport understands that the former Scotland under-21 international is now on his way to McDiarmid Park to finalise his move across Tayside.

The trigger has been Brighton forward Lorent Tolaj arriving at Dens Park this morning to complete a loan to Dundee.

Callum Davidson has been a long-time admirer of Rudden and he missed out on signing him from Partick Thistle a year ago.

As long as there are no last minute hitches, the 22-year-old should be in the Saints squad for their clash with Motherwell on Wednesday night.

The Perth club are also attempting to bring in a defender on deadline day in the wake of Ryan McGowan being sidelined long-term with a groin injury.