St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden ready to give Callum Davidson ‘extra 20%’ after loan from Dundee is confirmed

Feeling wanted by Callum Davidson will help Zak Rudden give an “extra 20%” for St Johnstone.

The Dundee striker’s six-month loan to McDiarmid Park has been officially confirmed.

And after completing his first training session with his new team, the 22-year-old would love to be thrown straight in at the deep end and make his Saints debut against Motherwell on Wednesday night.

“I’m delighted to be here and get the deal over the line,” said the former Scotland under-21 international.

“I’m jumping at the chance to play at the top level.

“The conversations I’ve had with the gaffer have been really positive. Knowing he took interest in me before makes me want to give that extra 20%.

“I got a glimpse of playing top flight football last season and I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing at the highest level again.

“Coming straight into a training session was the best way to get started.

“It’s a great group of lads and they’ve made me feel welcome as soon as I stepped foot in the door.

“I’m a player who will give everything for the team, I love to get on the end of things and hopefully I’ll be able to get as many goals as I can in the next six months.”