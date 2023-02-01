St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ‘surprised’ by Nicky Clark game day appeal timing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicky Clark’s red card appeal hearing being scheduled for the morning of a game isn’t ideal, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admitted.

Saints will make their case to have the ordering off for his challenge on Ryan Jack at Ibrox overturned early on Wednesday.

And it won’t be until a decision by the panel is announced that Davidson will be able to finalise his team for the Premiership clash with Motherwell at night.

“I’m a little bit surprised with the timescale,” he said. “I didn’t really know that when I appealed the red card.

“I understand the legalities and formalities with it all.

“But there’s a midweek fixture coming up, we’ve got a huge game, and I’m unsure if I have my top striker available for the game.

“It was my decision to appeal it, I know that. But we’d have liked it the day before to give me the opportunity to plan and prepare for where we are.

“Every player knows what we are doing anyway.

“I do like to name a team the day before but I will just leave it until tomorrow night.”

Maintaining intensity

Meanwhile, Davidson has stressed the importance of making sure there’s no drop-off in the commitment he has seen in recent back to back clashes with Rangers.

“The message is that we have played for 60 minutes with 10 men, the intensity level was fantastic and that doesn’t change – no matter who we play now,” he pointed out.

“It’s really hard mentally sometimes – the players know that themselves.

“We’ve enough experienced ones in the team to know what they are supposed to do and the energy they’re supposed to give.

“I can make two or three changes and keep the intensity levels there. It’s looking positive.

“It’s been a hard run and Wednesday becomes a big game but we start now, we kick on.

“I’m ready for the fight and the challenge that lies ahead.

“We are in a better place, we are a strong team with a strong squad to pick from.

“This is a huge game for us, as the next 15 are. We will be there to fight all the way.”