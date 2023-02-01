3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of the season to beat Motherwell 2-0

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of the season to beat Motherwell 2-0

By Eric Nicolson
February 1 2023, 9.57pm Updated: February 1 2023, 10.27pm
St Johnstone celebrate their second goal. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone celebrate their second goal. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have ended their seven-game losing streak in impressive fashion.

Callum Davidson’s side produced one of their most complete performances of the season – arguably the most complete performance – to earn themselves victory over a poor Motherwell team and precious Premiership bottom six breathing space.

Saints, who scored goals in the 5th and 49th minutes through Drey Wright and Melker Hallberg, now have a seven-point gap to the bottom two in the table.

This had ‘crossroads fixture’ written all over it and Davidson will now hope that the win can be the springboard for a surge to get themselves back into top-half contention.

If they maintain these standards, it is certainly not beyond them.

Back to a three

The last time Saints played with three centre-backs they were a defensive mess.

That was Livingston at home and they went into the half-time break 3-0 down on that occasion.

Since then a back four has helped them become more compact and confident in two matches against Rangers.

So reverting to the three was certainly a bold call by Davidson.

The first half performance, in particular, was validation of the tactical tweak.

Drey Wright scores. Image: SNS.

Adam Montgomery and Wright pushed on at every opportunity, with both men playing a part in the early opener for the latter, and the two wide centre-halves also looked to step into midfield when the opportunity arose.

Having two mobile and on-form central midfielders to ensure gaps didn’t open up in the middle of the park was probably the biggest factor in the effectiveness of the 3-4-1-2.

Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson were both man of the match contenders again.

After Saints had established a two-goal cushion, the solidity of a three-man backline made it a comfortable job seeing the game out.

Davidson now has two systems that have worked well for him in the last three weeks.

Change should not be feared with either one.

Fast starts

It wasn’t just a long winless run Saints were seeking to end at Fir Park it was an even longer one of conceding the first goal.

Not since Motherwell were the visitors to McDiarmid Park at the start of November have they gone in front.

Far too often they have conceded both dominance and goals to their opponents.

What a difference this was.

The early goal was deserved and so was the half-time lead.

And what will please Davidson just as much was the intensity and desire he got from his team after the break.

They knew the game was there for the taking.

The goal came a minute quicker this time.

Fast-starting Saints needs to become a recurring theme.

Squad in good shape

So how well equipped are Saints for the task that stretches out in front of them – keeping the likes of Motherwell at arm’s length and closing-in on the likes of Livingston, Hibs and St Mirren?

The transfer window closed with Zak Rudden the only January recruit and John Mahon the only senior player departing.

Others may, and probably will, follow Mahon out of McDiarmid on loan.

The chief problem Davidson had going into the window remains – the squad is too big.

He can’t keep all of his senior players happy and now, nor should he try.

If it’s a case of freezing out individuals for the greater good, so be it.

Lack of natural right-back cover for James Brown if Davidson wants to play a back four is the only obvious personnel concern.

Everywhere else, there are fit, like-for-like options.

Saints survived last year with a far weaker squad than this one.

They – manager and players – shouldn’t have allowed themselves to get dragged as far down as they had been.

But they are equipped to stay well away from danger this time around and set their sights far higher up the table.

