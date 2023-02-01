3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of the season to beat Motherwell 2-0

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have ended their seven-game losing streak in impressive fashion.

Callum Davidson’s side produced one of their most complete performances of the season – arguably the most complete performance – to earn themselves victory over a poor Motherwell team and precious Premiership bottom six breathing space.

Saints, who scored goals in the 5th and 49th minutes through Drey Wright and Melker Hallberg, now have a seven-point gap to the bottom two in the table.

This had ‘crossroads fixture’ written all over it and Davidson will now hope that the win can be the springboard for a surge to get themselves back into top-half contention.

If they maintain these standards, it is certainly not beyond them.

Back to a three

The last time Saints played with three centre-backs they were a defensive mess.

That was Livingston at home and they went into the half-time break 3-0 down on that occasion.

Since then a back four has helped them become more compact and confident in two matches against Rangers.

So reverting to the three was certainly a bold call by Davidson.

The first half performance, in particular, was validation of the tactical tweak.

Adam Montgomery and Wright pushed on at every opportunity, with both men playing a part in the early opener for the latter, and the two wide centre-halves also looked to step into midfield when the opportunity arose.

Having two mobile and on-form central midfielders to ensure gaps didn’t open up in the middle of the park was probably the biggest factor in the effectiveness of the 3-4-1-2.

Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson were both man of the match contenders again.

After Saints had established a two-goal cushion, the solidity of a three-man backline made it a comfortable job seeing the game out.

Davidson now has two systems that have worked well for him in the last three weeks.

Change should not be feared with either one.

Fast starts

It wasn’t just a long winless run Saints were seeking to end at Fir Park it was an even longer one of conceding the first goal.

Not since Motherwell were the visitors to McDiarmid Park at the start of November have they gone in front.

Far too often they have conceded both dominance and goals to their opponents.

What a difference this was.

The early goal was deserved and so was the half-time lead.

And what will please Davidson just as much was the intensity and desire he got from his team after the break.

They knew the game was there for the taking.

The goal came a minute quicker this time.

Fast-starting Saints needs to become a recurring theme.

Squad in good shape

So how well equipped are Saints for the task that stretches out in front of them – keeping the likes of Motherwell at arm’s length and closing-in on the likes of Livingston, Hibs and St Mirren?

The transfer window closed with Zak Rudden the only January recruit and John Mahon the only senior player departing.

"I will rotate and change strikers. That’s the right way to go unless someone scores every game."

Callum Davidson on his centre-forward options ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/RqcDpY8biP — Eric Nicolson (@C_ENicolson) February 1, 2023

Others may, and probably will, follow Mahon out of McDiarmid on loan.

The chief problem Davidson had going into the window remains – the squad is too big.

He can’t keep all of his senior players happy and now, nor should he try.

If it’s a case of freezing out individuals for the greater good, so be it.

Lack of natural right-back cover for James Brown if Davidson wants to play a back four is the only obvious personnel concern.

Everywhere else, there are fit, like-for-like options.

Saints survived last year with a far weaker squad than this one.

They – manager and players – shouldn’t have allowed themselves to get dragged as far down as they had been.

But they are equipped to stay well away from danger this time around and set their sights far higher up the table.