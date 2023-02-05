3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Drey Wright becomes Perth side’s top Premiership scorer in 4-1 defeat that was harsh on Saints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Drey Wright becomes Perth side’s top Premiership scorer in 4-1 defeat that was harsh on Saints

By Eric Nicolson
February 5 2023, 3.49pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone were beaten 4-1 by Celtic but it was a harsh scoreline on Callum Davidson’s team, who actually acquitted themselves very well for large chunks of this match.

The runaway Premiership leaders were ruthless in attack and Saints will feel they should have defended better for at least two of their goals.

But this wasn’t a momentum-busting afternoon, albeit losing Andy Considine, making his 600th career appearance, to an injury-time red card will have an impact in terms of suspension for the next game against Dundee United.

As the last man, the veteran centre-half conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box, which David Turnbull scored from.

All the other goals came in the first half – a Considine own goal, Kyogo and Aaron Mooy for Celtic – and a long-range Drey Wright shot for Saints to briefly make it a one-goal game.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points.

Celtic prosper down their right

Celtic can get at you through the middle, down their left or the right.

Whether it was tactical from Ange Postecoglou or coincidental, there was one channel in particular out of the three where they got the most joy.

All three of their first half goals had ‘made on the right’ written through them.

The opener on 13 minutes was the one in which Saints were least culpable defensively.

It was typically sharp pass and move football to open the home team up and Considine had no other option than to stick out a leg when Mooy squared a ball into the box.

The own goal was standard ‘what else can could I do’ centre-back stuff.

Andy Considine scores an own goal. Image: PA.

For the 2-0 goal, Tony Gallacher, making just his second start of the season, should have got tighter to Jota to block his cross and Considine didn’t sort his feet out effectively when the ball was delivered into the danger area.

Kyogo’s finish was then a formality.

For the Celtic third – and effectively the game-killer – just before half-time the gap between Saints’ two left-sided defenders was enormous.

Considine got attracted to the ball and Gallacher was too wide and in no position to help his team-mate out when it was chipped into the box by Jota for Mooy to finish off.

Celtic found it much harder to pick holes in the Saints defence in the second half but their job was done.

Deadly Drey

The numbers are starting to look very impressive for Drey Wright.

A sweet 25-yard strike that deceived Joe Hart with the swerve he got on the ball was his second goal in the space of five days and his fifth for the season.

That’s his highest career total for a campaign and makes him joint club top scorer, along with Stevie May.

In the league, he’s top on his own.

Wright is quietly turning himself into a player of the year contender, performing to a consistently high standard, whether it’s as a wing-back or a wide midfielder.

Davidson was confident he’d get energy and a high standard of passing from Wright when recruiting him from Hibs for a second stint in blue and white.

Goals are proving to be a very significant added bonus.

Cloud has passed

The last time Saints played at McDiarmid Park, there wasn’t much love in the air.

Fans were boycotting the Rangers cup tie and the team had just produced its worst defensive display against Livingston in their previous contest.

It’s another home defeat but it shouldn’t have punctured some hard-earned on and off-pitch optimism.

The announcement that the club will be holding an open meeting for supporters to improve communication appears to have been a well received start to the bridge-building process.

And the team has now put together four decent (one of them very good) performances in a row.

They played some easy-on-the-eye spells of passing football in this contest, with Graham Carey much-improved.

There are no more games against Rangers or Celtic to go before the split and Saturday’s results ensured the bottom two are still at a safe enough distance of seven points.

Saints now have a free weekend and then the attempt to bridge the gap to the top six can begin with genuine confidence.

