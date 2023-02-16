Andy Considine will miss Dundee United v St Johnstone but is helping Perth side prepare for Tannadice test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Andy Considine will miss Dundee United v St Johnstone but is helping Perth side prepare for Tannadice test

By Eric Nicolson
February 16 2023, 6.00am
Andy Considine during St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine during St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.

Andy Considine won’t be part of the St Johnstone team attempting to open up a 10-point gap on Dundee United.

But he is a big part of the Perth side’s preparations to do so.

Considine has only missed two league games all season – both of them against United.

His absence at Tannadice on Saturday will mean a change to the Saints backline.

And the former Aberdeen man has temporarily altered his training ground focus.

“We’ve been working on our defensive stuff this week and Andy has still been a big part of it,” said manager Callum Davidson.

“He was in chatting with the defenders and talking about what will be coming at us on Saturday.

“He was voicing his opinion and talking to the players.

“That is the type of professional he is. It’s what I look for in a good professional.

“Even though he’s not playing he is in there helping everyone else in the team.”

The circumstances of Considine’s red card in the last game against Celtic which has resulted in the former Scotland international’s one-game ban frustrated Davidson in the immediate aftermath.

But there are no great lessons needing to be learned.

“It’s something I didn’t really speak to him about,” said the Saints boss. “He knew himself.

“It was a split second decision (to pull back a Celtic attacker at the edge of the box in injury-time) where he knows he’s made a mistake and reacted.

“Unfortunately that is football and he misses the game against Dundee United.

“But it is an opportunity for other players to come in.

“We have a squad for a reason and at the moment I feel like I’ve got a good one.

“We’re still strong enough to put in a good performance defensively.”

Other leaders

Davidson isn’t worried that there is a lack of on-pitch leaders with Considine and Ryan McGowan both in the stand.

“Liam Gordon is really good at that, he’s our captain,” he said.

“Melker Hallberg is too. We have players to do that so there is no problem.”

With Thursday the players’ day off, ex-United striker Nicky Clark is now facing a race against time to prove his fitness for the clash with his old club.

“Nicky is a doubt,” Davidson reported. “He didn’t train today but we’ll have another look at him on Friday.

“He still has a wee issue with his back. We’re trying to get to the bottom of it and hopefully he will be OK for Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey. Image: SNS.
Graham Carey will be a 'big player' for St Johnstone again as Callum Davidson…
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane plays game against Arbroath and could be back in…
St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone pledge to consult with fans in ticket pricing process in the wake…
Drey Wright during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright has been one of St Johnstone's best, says Callum Davidson
Gus MacPherson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone football operations chief Gus MacPherson has no desire to manage again
St Johnstone's head of football operations, Gus MacPherson.
Gus MacPherson: St Johnstone are restoring their stability and Callum Davidson is perfect fit…
The St Johnstone playing field gets a bit of attention during last weekend's game against Celtic. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch will get summer attention, says Gus MacPherson but Rangers were 'very…
Alex Mitchell.
Callum Davidson: 'I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall' says St…
Dan Phillips has hit his stride with St Johnstone. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dan Phillips: Callum Davidson lifts lid on private pep talk that sparked St Johnstone…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…

Most Read

1
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
2
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
3
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
4
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
4
5
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
8
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
7
9
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
10
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s…

More from The Courier

Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Teachers strike Picture shows; Teachers picket in Perth. Perth. Supplied by Supplied Date; 24/11/2022
Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused
Nicola Sturgeon outside the V&A Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon's lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon celebrates as she joins SNP's newly elected MPs for a group photo call outside the V&A Museum in Dundee. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 14, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Election campaigns and political gains: Nicola Sturgeon's time in Dundee in photos
Perth Harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk
Elevator chief executive Professor Gary McEwan with Afghanistan veteran Giles Duley. Image: Elevator
Business Gateway Tayside and Elevator to hold Transformation Festival in Dundee
Heidi Bain, 8, Oscar Dallas, 8 Amelia Bain, 10, and Xander Dallas, 11, all benefit from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kids 'would be left devastated' if Big Noise Douglas funding cut
smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented