Andy Considine will miss Dundee United v St Johnstone but is helping Perth side prepare for Tannadice test

Andy Considine won’t be part of the St Johnstone team attempting to open up a 10-point gap on Dundee United.

But he is a big part of the Perth side’s preparations to do so.

Considine has only missed two league games all season – both of them against United.

His absence at Tannadice on Saturday will mean a change to the Saints backline.

And the former Aberdeen man has temporarily altered his training ground focus.

“We’ve been working on our defensive stuff this week and Andy has still been a big part of it,” said manager Callum Davidson.

“He was in chatting with the defenders and talking about what will be coming at us on Saturday.

“He was voicing his opinion and talking to the players.

“That is the type of professional he is. It’s what I look for in a good professional.

“Even though he’s not playing he is in there helping everyone else in the team.”

The circumstances of Considine’s red card in the last game against Celtic which has resulted in the former Scotland international’s one-game ban frustrated Davidson in the immediate aftermath.

But there are no great lessons needing to be learned.

“It’s something I didn’t really speak to him about,” said the Saints boss. “He knew himself.

“It was a split second decision (to pull back a Celtic attacker at the edge of the box in injury-time) where he knows he’s made a mistake and reacted.

“Unfortunately that is football and he misses the game against Dundee United.

“But it is an opportunity for other players to come in.

“We have a squad for a reason and at the moment I feel like I’ve got a good one.

“We’re still strong enough to put in a good performance defensively.”

Other leaders

Davidson isn’t worried that there is a lack of on-pitch leaders with Considine and Ryan McGowan both in the stand.

“Liam Gordon is really good at that, he’s our captain,” he said.

“Melker Hallberg is too. We have players to do that so there is no problem.”

With Thursday the players’ day off, ex-United striker Nicky Clark is now facing a race against time to prove his fitness for the clash with his old club.

“Nicky is a doubt,” Davidson reported. “He didn’t train today but we’ll have another look at him on Friday.

“He still has a wee issue with his back. We’re trying to get to the bottom of it and hopefully he will be OK for Saturday.”