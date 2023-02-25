St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused by VAR intervention

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson has yet to decide whether St Johnstone will appeal Dan Phillips’ controversial sending off in his team’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

But he has already made his mind up that referee Craig Napier and VAR colleague, Grant Irvine got it wrong to upgrade the midfielder’s yellow card to red for a first half challenge on Ryan Flynn.

Saints were successful in seeing Nicky Clark’s ordering off at Ibrox overturned a few weeks ago.

And they may yet seek to make it an SFA hearing double with Phillips.

“When I initially saw it, I didn’t really think there was anything in it,” said Davidson.

“I don’t think he raised his leg or did anything with malice or pace.

“He had the ball and the guy was sliding in. When it went to VAR, I thought Dan must have raised his leg and stamped on him.

“Looking at it back, he didn’t. We’re really disappointed with the decision.

What’s he meant to do?

“He’s obviously made contact with the ankle or foot – they say that’s a yellow card and a yellow card should be given.

“I don’t know why he goes to VAR. If we’re going to send players off for that I don’t know what Dan’s meant to do with his foot.

“He didn’t even see him, he’s just turned and I’m not sure he can change the direction of his leg in mid-air – you’d have to have unbelievable balance for that.

“I genuinely don’t know why it was a sending off. It’s a big point in the game and made it really difficult for us.”

On whether an appeal will be lodged, Davidson added: “It’s a difficult one. I’ll have to look at it really closely and see.

“If that’s a red card, I think there’s going to be a lot of red cards between now and the end of the season.”

Phillips has picked up a lot of bookings in his short time in Scotland but Davidson believes he is learning valuable lessons.

“We’ve worked really hard with Dan,” he said. “He used to like jumping into tackles but he’s been really disciplined.

“I actually feel for him, he’s really disappointed. It was an innocuous challenge.”

Pleased with a point

The Perth boss was content to take a point and move on after his side got themselves in front through substitute Zak Rudden before Alex Gogic levelled late in the contest.

“We worked extremely hard,” he said.

“Zak came on and did what I asked of him when I brought him here – score goals. It was a fantastic header.

“I was just disappointed we couldn’t hold on at the end for the win but I’m delighted with the lads and the point.”