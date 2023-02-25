St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused by VAR intervention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused by VAR intervention

By Eric Nicolson
February 25 2023, 7.00pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson has yet to decide whether St Johnstone will appeal Dan Phillips’ controversial sending off in his team’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

But he has already made his mind up that referee Craig Napier and VAR colleague, Grant Irvine got it wrong to upgrade the midfielder’s yellow card to red for a first half challenge on Ryan Flynn.

Saints were successful in seeing Nicky Clark’s ordering off at Ibrox overturned a few weeks ago.

And they may yet seek to make it an SFA hearing double with Phillips.

“When I initially saw it, I didn’t really think there was anything in it,” said Davidson.

“I don’t think he raised his leg or did anything with malice or pace.

“He had the ball and the guy was sliding in. When it went to VAR, I thought Dan must have raised his leg and stamped on him.

“Looking at it back, he didn’t. We’re really disappointed with the decision.

What’s he meant to do?

“He’s obviously made contact with the ankle or foot – they say that’s a yellow card and a yellow card should be given.

“I don’t know why he goes to VAR. If we’re going to send players off for that I don’t know what Dan’s meant to do with his foot.

“He didn’t even see him, he’s just turned and I’m not sure he can change the direction of his leg in mid-air – you’d have to have unbelievable balance for that.

“I genuinely don’t know why it was a sending off. It’s a big point in the game and made it really difficult for us.”

Dan Phillips looks bemused after challenging St Mirren’s Ryan Flynn. Image: SNS.

On whether an appeal will be lodged, Davidson added: “It’s a difficult one. I’ll have to look at it really closely and see.

“If that’s a red card, I think there’s going to be a lot of red cards between now and the end of the season.”

Phillips has picked up a lot of bookings in his short time in Scotland but Davidson believes he is learning valuable lessons.

“We’ve worked really hard with Dan,” he said. “He used to like jumping into tackles but he’s been really disciplined.

“I actually feel for him, he’s really disappointed. It was an innocuous challenge.”

Pleased with a point

The Perth boss was content to take a point and move on after his side got themselves in front through substitute Zak Rudden before Alex Gogic levelled late in the contest.

“We worked extremely hard,” he said.

“Zak came on and did what I asked of him when I brought him here – score goals. It was a fantastic header.

“I was just disappointed we couldn’t hold on at the end for the win but I’m delighted with the lads and the point.”




Tags

Conversation

