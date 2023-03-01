St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target

By Eric Nicolson
March 1 2023, 10.25pm
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson has set St Johnstone a 40 points top six target.

The Perth boss believes three wins out of their last six games before the split will give Saints a fighting chance of being on the high side of the mid-season dividing line.

And even if it proves not to be enough, it would a haul that would ensure any fears of being dragged into the relegation battle in the run-in will have been banished.

“Roughly 40 points would give us a chance,” said Davidson, whose team currently have 31 on the board.

“I think we’d be really close if we got to that total.

“If we do get there and still don’t make the top six then we’ll know that we’re definitely safe.

“So it’s a good goal to try and reach.

“We’ve had a few good performances with good team spirit. We’ll need both of those things to continue.

“Against Hearts on Saturday, they’ll have a little bit of pressure for third coming from behind and we want to apply pressure to the teams above us.”

Ryan McGowan good news

Saints won’t have Ryan McGowan available for the trip to Tynecastle but Davidson has revealed the following fixture at Kilmarnock (after a free weekend) is a realistic comeback possibility for a player he feared would be out for the season.

“Ryan’s first scan was bad but the latest one is much better and we can now speed up his return over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“To hopefully get him back for the last eight or nine games is great.

Ryan McGowan celebrates a win against Rangers. Image: PA.

“He can play a lot of positions and him coming back makes our squad stronger.

“I thought we were going to lose him for the rest of the season if I’m being honest.

“That’s why we were looking at bringing someone in during the window on the defensive side – and looking at free transfers.

“We put that on hold when we saw he was healing quicker.

“It’s a massive bonus to get him back sooner rather than later.

“Right centre-half in a three is probably his best position but we know how well he can do at right-back and in midfield.

“He gives us something in both boxes and has quality stepping into midfield when he’s at the back.”

