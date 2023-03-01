St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson has set St Johnstone a 40 points top six target.

The Perth boss believes three wins out of their last six games before the split will give Saints a fighting chance of being on the high side of the mid-season dividing line.

And even if it proves not to be enough, it would a haul that would ensure any fears of being dragged into the relegation battle in the run-in will have been banished.

“Roughly 40 points would give us a chance,” said Davidson, whose team currently have 31 on the board.

“I think we’d be really close if we got to that total.

“If we do get there and still don’t make the top six then we’ll know that we’re definitely safe.

“So it’s a good goal to try and reach.

“We’ve had a few good performances with good team spirit. We’ll need both of those things to continue.

“Against Hearts on Saturday, they’ll have a little bit of pressure for third coming from behind and we want to apply pressure to the teams above us.”

Ryan McGowan good news

Saints won’t have Ryan McGowan available for the trip to Tynecastle but Davidson has revealed the following fixture at Kilmarnock (after a free weekend) is a realistic comeback possibility for a player he feared would be out for the season.

“Ryan’s first scan was bad but the latest one is much better and we can now speed up his return over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“To hopefully get him back for the last eight or nine games is great.

“He can play a lot of positions and him coming back makes our squad stronger.

“I thought we were going to lose him for the rest of the season if I’m being honest.

“That’s why we were looking at bringing someone in during the window on the defensive side – and looking at free transfers.

“We put that on hold when we saw he was healing quicker.

“It’s a massive bonus to get him back sooner rather than later.

“Right centre-half in a three is probably his best position but we know how well he can do at right-back and in midfield.

“He gives us something in both boxes and has quality stepping into midfield when he’s at the back.”