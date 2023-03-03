St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0

By Eric Nicolson
March 3 2023, 8.52pm
Kodi McKinstray attempts to stop Josh Dede. PPA.
Kodi McKinstray attempts to stop Josh Dede. PPA.

The St Johnstone Scottish Youth Cup dream is over after the Perth team were comfortably beaten by a slick Celtic side.

It was clear from pretty much the first minute of the semi-final that this would be a long night for Saints’ under-18s, most of whom are just 16.

Celtic had a number of highly impressive prospects on show and dominated the match.

Captain Kyle Ure pulled the strings in the middle of the pitch and he set-up Lewis Dobbie for a deflected opener on 26 minutes.

One down at half-time

Getting into the half-time break just one down was a success story given the one-sided nature of the contest but two goals from Daniel Cummings early in the second period ensured there was no prospect of a comeback.

Caleb Goldie and Jude Bonnar scored Celtic’s fourth and fifth goals.

Collectively, the Saints boys will feel they didn’t do themselves justice in front of over 1,000 spectators.

There weren’t any stand-out individual performances from Liam Craig’s team but a number of them grew into the game, local right-back Filipe Franczak among them.

Learning from the experience will, of course, be the focus for these players – and the majority of them will have another shot at this competition next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Remi Matthews and Zander Clark. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: If I'd got off to a bad start with St Johnstone it…
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Mark Ogren. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Spence-Mark Ogren phone call that sheds light on Dundee United owner's mood…
The St Johnstone BP Youth Cup final squad of 1995. Image: DCT.
St Johnstone academy class of 1995: Danny Griffin and Alistair Stevenson look back at…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target
Brodie has a footballing family - with dad, Lee (top) and uncle, Jason.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone youth cup star Brodie Dair gets best of both worlds with…
Callum Davidson has Jamie Murphy, Graham Carey and David Wotherspoon as options to start against Hearts. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson reveals Dan Phillips ban may prompt change of system…
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Michael O'Halloran will go down as a St Johnstone great. Images: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Top 10 magic moments of a St Johnstone great
Zak Rudden is up and running for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone - talk of permanent…

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
23
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
The A9 is closed between Dunblane and Greenloaning. Image: Google Maps
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

Ian Campbell questioned the red card call for Ricky Little's late challenge. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell hits back at Ricky Little red card call as ten-man…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer expects big reaction from Dundee players in huge Cove contest
Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dick Campbell and Ricky Little sent…
EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
5
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
Sourdough pizzas are one of the many dishes on offer at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
The Pars boss wants his players to feed off the support they've had this season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented