St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopeful Andy Considine and Nicky Clark will be back for Kilmarnock game

By Eric Nicolson
March 4 2023, 7.41pm
Andy Considine and Nicky Clark. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful both Nicky Clark and Andy Considine will be available when his team next play.

Davidson had to change his plans for the Perth side’s clash with Hearts after the experienced duo both picked up injuries in Friday’s pre-match training session.

Saints have a free weekend coming up now, though.

And by the time the trip to Kilmarnock comes round, he expects the pair to have recovered.

“Nicky and Andy pulled out of training on Friday,” said Davidson.

“They were both in the team but Nicky rolled his ankle and Andy has a problem with the top of his hamstring.

“It was a big blow to lose them because they bring a lot of experience and that’s important when you come to a place like this.

“But I thought the boys who came in did well.

“Andy and Nicky will be fine for Kilmarnock.”

‘Harsh’ result at Tynecastle

Davidson believes losing 3-0 to Hearts was a cruel result for his players.

Josh Ginnelly scored twice and a Jorge Grant cross found its way past Remi Matthews but Saints enjoyed spells of parity, bordering on dominance, and carved out plenty of good scoring opportunities of their own before the game got away from them.

Josh Ginnelly scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“I thought 3-0 was harsh because up until they scored the third I always felt we were in it and creating chances,” he said.

“We had the courage to keep playing. We attacked and tried to get at them – so that opened us up a bit.

“Hearts took their chances when they came along and when we got ours we didn’t take them.

“So that was a lesson for us and probably shows us where we are.

“We started well, were on the front foot in the second half and then got hit with a sucker punch.

“I have come here and seen us play worse but get results, as a player, assistant and a manager.”

Free-kick claim

There was a claim for a Saints free-kick on Adam Montgomery in the build-up to Hearts’ opener.

Davidson chose to focus on what his players could have done better to prevent that goal and the second, however.

“Whether it was a foul or not we have to react better,” he said.

“It will be checked by VAR so you have to play to the whistle.

“For me we didn’t react quickly enough and then the deflected goal goes in.

“It was a big moment in the game and it’s something we have talked about – you have to keep going.

“For the second goal we let a runner go and then it’s an uphill battle.

“Hearts have good players, they can open you up and we have to do better on the defensive side.”

