Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone players believe they can win ALL 5 games

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson set his players a 40-point top six target last week.

Now Cammy MacPherson wants to aim even higher.

With Celtic, Rangers and Hearts out of the way, Saints have as appealing a run-in to the split as any team in the Premiership.

Three wins out of five is a useful goal to have in their minds, according to Davidson.

And MacPherson has his sights set on a full set.

“We still believe we can go into the next five games and think we can win all of them,” said the former St Mirren man.

“If we have got that mindset and we get the three wins that might be needed then that would be brilliant.

“We are at Rugby Park next (a week on Saturday).

“Killie are seven behind us so if we get a win there that would be a big gap over them again.

“Personally though, I’m not looking over my shoulder.

“We just want to get into the top six and see who we can catch.”

Clinical from Hearts, mistakes from Saints

MacPherson believes issues in both boxes cost Saints dearly at Tynecastle.

“I don’t really don’t know how we got beat 3-0,” he said. “For large parts of the game, I thought we were the better team.

“Some of the goals we conceded were poor and they were clinical.

“The first goal is a deflection – Remi gets wrong-footed.

“And the second one they’ve got Barry McKay out wide, we lose the runner, and it’s an easy tap-in.

“It was poor defending.

“We were on top at that point and it deflated us a bit.

“The third, I think it was a cross which he sliced and it’s gone in. It wasn’t our day.

“We got into a lot of good areas down the right and the left and we were getting crosses into the box but we weren’t clinical and didn’t defend well enough.

“We can definitely take the positives from the game but at the end of the day we got beat 3-0. We don’t want to be doing that.

“We need to take our chances and defend better because that’s the only way we will get into the top six.”