Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone players believe they can win ALL 5 games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone players believe they can win ALL 5 games

By Eric Nicolson
March 6 2023, 6.00am
Cammy MacPherson in action at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson set his players a 40-point top six target last week.

Now Cammy MacPherson wants to aim even higher.

With Celtic, Rangers and Hearts out of the way, Saints have as appealing a run-in to the split as any team in the Premiership.

Three wins out of five is a useful goal to have in their minds, according to Davidson.

And MacPherson has his sights set on a full set.

“We still believe we can go into the next five games and think we can win all of them,” said the former St Mirren man.

“If we have got that mindset and we get the three wins that might be needed then that would be brilliant.

“We are at Rugby Park next (a week on Saturday). 

“Killie are seven behind us so if we get a win there that would be a big gap over them again.

“Personally though, I’m not looking over my shoulder.

“We just want to get into the top six and see who we can catch.”

Clinical from Hearts, mistakes from Saints

MacPherson believes issues in both boxes cost Saints dearly at Tynecastle.

“I don’t really don’t know how we got beat 3-0,” he said. “For large parts of the game, I thought we were the better team.

“Some of the goals we conceded were poor and they were clinical.

“The first goal is a deflection – Remi gets wrong-footed.

“And the second one they’ve got Barry McKay out wide, we lose the runner, and it’s an easy tap-in.

Josh Ginnelly scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

“It was poor defending.

“We were on top at that point and it deflated us a bit.

“The third, I think it was a cross which he sliced and it’s gone in. It wasn’t our day.

“We got into a lot of good areas down the right and the left and we were getting crosses into the box but we weren’t clinical and didn’t defend well enough.

“We can definitely take the positives from the game but at the end of the day we got beat 3-0. We don’t want to be doing that.

“We need to take our chances and defend better because that’s the only way we will get into the top six.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopeful Andy Considine and Nicky Clark will be back…
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose 3-0…
Remi Matthews: If I'd got off to a bad start with St Johnstone it…
St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
PODCAST: Jim Spence-Mark Ogren phone call that sheds light on Dundee United owner's mood…
St Johnstone academy class of 1995: Danny Griffin and Alistair Stevenson look back at…
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone youth cup star Brodie Dair gets best of both worlds with…

Most Read

1
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
28
2
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
3
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed
5
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose 3-0…
6
TV ‘misery’ that led to Dundee star Brian Cox’s exit from Sharpe
7
Panmurefield salon to close after 14 years due to rising costs
8
‘Flustered’ Dundee drink-driver fled pub after soldiers arrived
9
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
10
Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion

More from The Courier

Jamie McGrath on what Jim Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as Ireland ace…
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Sometimes the Championship is ugly and you have to fight
Decorator made petrol bomb threat at Dundee multi
Uber Eats driver caught transporting £7.4k of crack cocaine through Perthshire
Our World Book Day competition winner is Poppy Findlay, 4, from Broughty Ferry
Dundee teenager pulled out knife during brawl at abandoned mansion
When Dundee conquered Anderlecht and set Belgian record at Heysel Stadium
Fife wholesaler explains why deposit return scheme will increase drinks prices by much more…
Final phase of redevelopment of Dundee's Mill o' Mains estate revealed
Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural areas

Editor's Picks

Most Commented