St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan McGowan could return at Kilmarnock

St Johnstone duo Andy Considine and Nicky Clark are both still injury doubts for the Perth club’s weekend trip to Kilmarnock.

The experienced duo missed Saints’ last Premiership game against Hearts.

At that point manager Callum Davidson was optimistic they’d make their comebacks in Ayrshire.

But the McDiarmid Park boss has revealed that Considine has yet to return to training and Clark’s ankle will be scanned.

“With Andy and Nicky, I had hoped they might be better by this point, especially Andy,” said Davidson.

“The tendon in his hamstring is still niggling away.

“Nicky strained his ankle and it’s a case of assessing how bad it is.

“We’re going to send him for a scan and hopefully that will bring back good news.”

Ryan McGowan good news

Those two could miss out on Saturday but Ryan McGowan has a chance of returning.

“The good news is that Ryan is back training with us, which is a real positive,” Davidson reported.

“We’ll monitor him this week now.

“Ryan’s desperate to be involved on Saturday.

“Every day he’s saying ‘I’m fit for the weekend, gaffer’.

“He’s such an important part of our squad because he can play two or three different positions.

“It’s crucial that we have him available for the rest of the season.”

The fact that Saints are playing on an artificial surface won’t be a selection factor as far as McGowan is concerned.

“For certain type of injuries – like knees – the plastic pitch would come into your thinking but I don’t think that’s an issue in Ryan’s case,” said Davidson.