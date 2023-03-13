St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan McGowan could return at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan McGowan could return at Kilmarnock

By Eric Nicolson
March 13 2023, 10.25pm
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone duo Andy Considine and Nicky Clark are both still injury doubts for the Perth club’s weekend trip to Kilmarnock.

The experienced duo missed Saints’ last Premiership game against Hearts.

At that point manager Callum Davidson was optimistic they’d make their comebacks in Ayrshire.

But the McDiarmid Park boss has revealed that Considine has yet to return to training and Clark’s ankle will be scanned.

“With Andy and Nicky, I had hoped they might be better by this point, especially Andy,” said Davidson.

“The tendon in his hamstring is still niggling away.

“Nicky strained his ankle and it’s a case of assessing how bad it is.

“We’re going to send him for a scan and hopefully that will bring back good news.”

Ryan McGowan good news

Those two could miss out on Saturday but Ryan McGowan has a chance of returning.

“The good news is that Ryan is back training with us, which is a real positive,” Davidson reported.

“We’ll monitor him this week now.

Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.

“Ryan’s desperate to be involved on Saturday.

“Every day he’s saying ‘I’m fit for the weekend, gaffer’.

“He’s such an important part of our squad because he can play two or three different positions.

“It’s crucial that we have him available for the rest of the season.”

The fact that Saints are playing on an artificial surface won’t be a selection factor as far as McGowan is concerned.

“For certain type of injuries – like knees – the plastic pitch would come into your thinking but I don’t think that’s an issue in Ryan’s case,” said Davidson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box - but Englishman…
Max Kucheriavyi made his first start for Falkirk against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Max Kucheriavyi: Falkirk suit St Johnstone midfielder 'down to the ground', says Callum Davidson,…
Eetu Vertainen has returned to Linfield.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone aren't missing a trick - Eetu Vertainen wasn't right for…
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: I just don't think St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rates me
St Johnstone's bookings are frustrating manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone are worst off 'by a country mile' in Premiership fouls per card…
Max Kucheriavyi scored his first goal for Falkirk on Saturday. Image: SNS.
'Wee man could play with slippers on': Falkirk fans take St Johnstone loan star…
Cammy MacPherson in action at Tynecastle.
Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone players believe they can win ALL 5 games
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented