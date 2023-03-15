David Wotherspoon: Is St Johnstone legend nearing end of road in Perth after Canada World Cup adventure?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon: Is St Johnstone legend nearing end of road in Perth after Canada World Cup adventure?

By Eric Nicolson
March 15 2023, 12.00pm Updated: March 16 2023, 9.37am
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s last trip to Kilmarnock was a significant occasion for David Wotherspoon.

After nearly a year out following knee surgery, the Perth club’s only three-time cup final starter was back in a match-day squad.

Though he didn’t get on the pitch that night, it was the beginning of successful mission to be selected for Canada’s World Cup squad a month later.

As Saints prepare for a Rugby Park return, Wotherspoon is currently on a seven-game run as a non-starter and will be out-of-contract in the summer.

Courier Sport examines the short-term and long-term outlook for arguably the greatest ever St Johnstone player.

Climbing the mountain

Wotherspoon’s 11-month lay-off was the longest of his career.

And the prospect of getting back in time to be picked for Qatar was both the ultimate incentive and the ultimate weight on a footballer’s shoulders.

Callum Davidson (with the help of an understanding national coach, John Herdman) planned Wotherspoon’s schedule perfectly.

He didn’t rush the former Scotland under-21 international back, building up fitness on the training ground and in bounce games before drip-feeding him into the first team with three appearances off the bench.

It wasn’t until November 7 that Davidson put Wotherspoon on from the start.

The fact it was the most high profile fixture of the games before Herdman announced his squad (Rangers, live on Sky Sports) proved to be to his benefit after he played a significant part in a famous Saints victory.

By that point, Herdman had seen enough and Spoony had his golden ticket.

David Wotherspoon helped Saints beat Rangers. Image: SNS.

Moroccan high

Hard work and dedication – on the comeback trail and over the course of two decades involved in elite football – paid off spectacularly.

Not only was Wotherspoon the second St Johnstone player to be picked for a World Cup squad, he would go on to become the first to actually play in one.

Herdman sent him on for the last 15 minutes of Canada’s third and final group game against Morocco and the Spoony Chop had its grandest stage – and most illustrious victim in PSG full-back, Achraf Hakimi.

The other side of the World Cup mountain

If the Wotherspoon fairytale had continued, he’d have returned to the Saints team, sprinkling star dust on Premiership pitches across the country and been integral to Davidson’s side picking up where they left off before the World Cup break, establishing themselves in the top six and maybe even pushing to qualify for Europe.

None of those things have happened.

Saints’ form collapsed after one win against Ross County, Wotherspoon fell out of the team and the subsequent steadying of the ship has occurred with a very limited contribution off the bench from the fans’ favourite.

There have been two starts, no completed matches, seven substitute appearances and three games when he didn’t get on at all.

Change of system and change of game

Wotherspoon’s most effective position in a Callum Davidson team has predominantly been as the wide left player in a forward three, cutting inside, doing his thing and generally being Saints’ most creative, big-game player.

The side he came back into had been adapted to accommodate a front-two of Nicky Clark and Stevie May, with one side of a central midfield partnership or a number 10 role behind the attackers his best bets.

The StatsBomb positional maps for 2021/22 and 2022/23 capture that positional change perfectly.

The 2021/22 StatsBomb positional map for David Wotherspoon.
This season’s David Wotherspoon positional map.

The Wotherspoon individual radar has also altered – significantly – from one season to the next.

Successful dribbles have actually gone up but turnovers and interceptions have fallen away.

The 2021/22 David Wotherspoon StatsBomb radar.
This season’s StatsBomb radar for David Wotherspoon.

The new-look midfield

Nobody left out of Davidson’s starting line-up in the wake of the first half debacle against Livingston in mid-January could have any complaints.

Collective standards had dropped and the chief priority was getting dynamism into a midfield that was far too easy to run and pass through.

That Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips seized their opportunity is inarguable.

Neither has had a poor game since.

It has been a transformational combination for Saints.

Also, Melker Hallberg has quietly reasserted his status in the further forward midfield/ number 10 slot.

With Phillips suspended at Tynecastle, Davidson preferring Graham Carey as the Trinidad and Tobago international’s replacement was far more contentious in the fanbase.

Whether the double-winning talisman is more capable than the Irishman to produce assists and goals that will fire-up a top six bid in need of a creative spark won’t be known until that long sequence of late cameos is broken and Wotherspoon is on from the first whistle.

I would expect him to get that starting chance soon.

Another deal or a Perth farewell?

Davidson has put on record he wants Wotherspoon, out of contract in a couple of months, to stay at McDiarmid Park for a 10th season.

And the man himself has all but confirmed he also hopes to remain at his home town club.

With a new deal, Wotherspoon would be getting into testimonial territory.

Plenty of managers and players have spoken in similar fashion down the years, masking the reality of a situation that is far less certain.

But, in this case, there’s no need for a pinch of salt.

As with Stevie May, whose own extension was finalised in January, there’s a desire on both sides to write another St Johnstone chapter.

The hope is that talks will become more substantive if – hopefully, when – Saints’ Premiership status is secured.

Beating Kilmarnock on Saturday would effectively tick that box.

The Perth career of another club legend, Murray Davidson, feels like it’s about to come to a natural end.

Wotherspoon’s is different.

With a reset for the team in the summer, a player whose main assets (not pace or energy-related) and desire are undiminished will have at least a couple of years of top flight football left in him.

Unless Wotherspoon has a change of heart and decides he needs a fresh challenge – in Canada, for example – it wouldn’t sit right if the Spoony swansong took place anywhere other than McDiarmid Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
Dan Phillips saw red but Loick Ayina escaped with yellow. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in 'consistency' call after Dan Phillips sees red but…
Geoff Brown. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown reveals 'fair bit of interest' in buying Perth…
Dan Phillips and James Brown.
St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and James Brown called up by Trinidad and Tobago…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box - but Englishman…
Max Kucheriavyi made his first start for Falkirk against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Max Kucheriavyi: Falkirk suit St Johnstone midfielder 'down to the ground', says Callum Davidson,…
Eetu Vertainen has returned to Linfield.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone aren't missing a trick - Eetu Vertainen wasn't right for…

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
3
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is looking for potential signings. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals signings green light from Dundee United owner as Ryan Edwards absence…
5
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side when Dundee United lost to Rangers in ‘the…
6
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
7
Raith Rovers takeover talks with John Sim have broken down. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers takeover talks break down as consortium walk away from negotiations with…
8
Dundee and Forfar footballer Harry Mollison through the years.
‘He was salt of the earth’: Family’s tribute to ex-Dundee United player Harry Mollison
9
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…
10
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
Iain Stirling has announced the dates of his new comedy tour. Image: BBC Scotland
Love Island's Iain Stirling bringing live show to Dundee and Dunfermline
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…
Picture shows; Dr David Darling, producer of The Science Fiction Experience with chairman of the trust Daniel Cook on the Frankenstein Steps. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New science fiction music show to bring Mary Shelley's Frankenstein back to Dundee
Adam Christie sculpted using the simplest of tools such as nails and a file. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Montrose Burns Club secure important sculptures of 'Gentle Shetlander' Adam Christie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented