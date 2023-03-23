Alex Mitchell: Dad of on-loan St Johnstone defender tried to find a Scottish bloodline for Millwall man

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Mitchell’s dad did a bit digging trying to unearth a Scottish bloodline for the on-loan St Johnstone defender.

Alas, playing his club football north of the border is the limit of the Millwall centre-back’s Caledonian connection.

Perth team-mate Ryan McGowan told Courier Sport in January that Mitchell has similar qualities Harry Souttar, suggesting that Australia and the SFA should investigate whether there’s a potential new recruit to be had.

But neither the Socceroos nor Scotland will get the chance to test the 21-year-old’s allegiance to the country of his birth.

Mitchell family homework has revealed it’s England or nothing.

“Do you know what, a couple of years ago when I was a youngster a Scottish scout asked if I had a bloodline,” he said.

“I think my dad hired a private investigator to find out in the end!

“Turns out I’m fully English. There are no Macs anywhere!”

Andy Considine the role model

International football is likely to prove beyond Mitchell given the high bar to play for England.

But he’ll do his best to emulate the club career of fellow Saints defender, Andy Considine, whose mastery of his trade resulted in three Scotland caps coming his way.

“Andy is a leader on and off the pitch,” said Mitchell. “He’s a big role model for me.

“If there’s anything you need to know or find out, you go to Andy.

“Ask him a question about football and he knows it.

“I’d love to have a career like his.

“That experience is worth its weight in gold.

“In a season you have form dips and when I had one he told me that it is going to happen and what’s important is your reaction to it.

“It’s impossible to play well every game.

“Andy stresses how important it is to stay consistent with how your train and prepare.”

Considine clocked up his 600th appearance last month.

It’s a ‘not out’ total that Mitchell finds hard to compute.

“I can’t get my head around how he’s got to 600 appearances,” he said.

“I’m on just over 60 now and I’ve been playing for two years.

“Playing 30 games a year would be good for most players but that only gets you half way over 10 years!

“I don’t understand how you can play that many games. I’m struggling with the maths. It’s incredible.

“What a guy. You can’t put into words how important he is to the dressing room.

“Gordy (Liam Gordon), Gowser (McGowan) and others have been massive for me as well.

“Gowser calmed my nerves near the start of the season and Gordy was amazing when we were battling with each other to play.

“Some players would be hostile but he was the opposite.”