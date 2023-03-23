Alex Mitchell: Dad of on-loan St Johnstone defender tried to find a Scottish bloodline for Millwall man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Mitchell: Dad of on-loan St Johnstone defender tried to find a Scottish bloodline for Millwall man

Ryan McGowan had suggested Scotland and Australia should investigate whether his Perth team-mate qualified for either of the countries but homework has come up dry.

By Eric Nicolson
Alex Mitchell doesn't have a Scottish granny. Image: SNS.
Alex Mitchell doesn't have a Scottish granny. Image: SNS.

Alex Mitchell’s dad did a bit digging trying to unearth a Scottish bloodline for the on-loan St Johnstone defender.

Alas, playing his club football north of the border is the limit of the Millwall centre-back’s Caledonian connection.

Perth team-mate Ryan McGowan told Courier Sport in January that Mitchell has similar qualities Harry Souttar, suggesting that Australia and the SFA should investigate whether there’s a potential new recruit to be had.

But neither the Socceroos nor Scotland will get the chance to test the 21-year-old’s allegiance to the country of his birth.

Mitchell family homework has revealed it’s England or nothing.

“Do you know what, a couple of years ago when I was a youngster a Scottish scout asked if I had a bloodline,” he said.

“I think my dad hired a private investigator to find out in the end!

“Turns out I’m fully English. There are no Macs anywhere!”

Andy Considine the role model

International football is likely to prove beyond Mitchell given the high bar to play for England.

But he’ll do his best to emulate the club career of fellow Saints defender, Andy Considine, whose mastery of his trade resulted in three Scotland caps coming his way.

“Andy is a leader on and off the pitch,” said Mitchell. “He’s a big role model for me.

“If there’s anything you need to know or find out, you go to Andy.

“Ask him a question about football and he knows it.

“I’d love to have a career like his.

“That experience is worth its weight in gold.

“In a season you have form dips and when I had one he told me that it is going to happen and what’s important is your reaction to it.

“It’s impossible to play well every game.

“Andy stresses how important it is to stay consistent with how your train and prepare.”

Andy Considine during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.

Considine clocked up his 600th appearance last month.

It’s a ‘not out’ total that Mitchell finds hard to compute.

“I can’t get my head around how he’s got to 600 appearances,” he said.

“I’m on just over 60 now and I’ve been playing for two years.

“Playing 30 games a year would be good for most players but that only gets you half way over 10 years!

“I don’t understand how you can play that many games. I’m struggling with the maths. It’s incredible.

“What a guy. You can’t put into words how important he is to the dressing room.

“Gordy (Liam Gordon), Gowser (McGowan) and others have been massive for me as well.

“Gowser calmed my nerves near the start of the season and Gordy was amazing when we were battling with each other to play.

“Some players would be hostile but he was the opposite.”

