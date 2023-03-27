Callum Davidson ‘disappointed’ at Adam Montgomery’s Scotland under-21 exclusion as St Johnstone boss discusses Celtic loan star’s future

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has expressed his disappointment at Adam Montgomery’s Scotland under-21 exclusion.

Montgomery missed out on Scot Gemmill’s squad for the defeats to Sweden and Wales despite being in fine form for Saints in recent months.

The left wing-back has four Scotland under-21 caps and the Saints ace, on loan from Celtic, was looking to add to that tally.

Despite picking up a minor knock ahead of the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock, he would have been fit for international duty.

And will be in the Perth side’s clash with Aberdeen, with Davidson singing his praises.

“It’s disappointing Adam Montgomery wasn’t called up for the under-21s,” said Davidson.

“He has been fantastic for us this season and has been in the squad six or seven times. But he wasn’t included this time.

“That was disappointing for him because he’s fit and will be back for us against Aberdeen this weekend.

“His performances this season have been really good. He’s been one of our best players.

“The improvement in him over the course of the last six or seven months has been massive.

Adam Montgomery ‘has all the attributes’

“He’s technically very good and has all the attributes.

“When we signed him we knew about his attacking capability. We were aware he had aspects he had to work on.

“Adam has done that and you can see he now understands the position he’s being asked to play much better.

“He has created a lot of goals for us this season and has improved on the defensive side of the game as well.

“The improvement has been significant and he’s someone I think will kick on even further in the years to come.”

Could Adam Montgomery have long-term future at St Johnstone?

Davidson wants more of an attacking threat from Montgomery as the youngster continues his development.

Montgomery is in his second loan stint at St Johnstone after it was extended in January.

And Davidson has refused to rule out retaining Monty’s services beyond this season with another loan spell from Celtic a possibility.

Davidson added: “He needs to add goals to his game.

“Like Drey Wright on the other side, who has six goals this season, there is an onus on a wing-back to chip in with a few.

🎙️ Adam Montgomery sat down with #SaintsTV to preview our game against Rangers 👇#SJFC pic.twitter.com/T64MYJMdtj — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 20, 2023

“Adam will get there with that because he gets into good positions. The end product will come.

“He’s strong, he’s quick, athletic and willing to learn. He’s someone I enjoy working with.

“Adam has been a big player for us this season and you never know about next season either.”