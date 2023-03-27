Callum Davidson ‘disappointed’ at Adam Montgomery’s Scotland under-21 exclusion as St Johnstone boss discusses Celtic loan star’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson ‘disappointed’ at Adam Montgomery’s Scotland under-21 exclusion as St Johnstone boss discusses Celtic loan star’s future

Montgomery missed out on international call-up despite recent fine form and will be back in the St Johnstone squad to face Aberdeen at the weekend.

By Ewan Smith
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is disappointed that Adam Montgomery missed out on Scotland under-21 cap. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is disappointed that Adam Montgomery missed out on Scotland under-21 cap. Image: SNS

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has expressed his disappointment at Adam Montgomery’s Scotland under-21 exclusion.

Montgomery missed out on Scot Gemmill’s squad for the defeats to Sweden and Wales despite being in fine form for Saints in recent months.

The left wing-back has four Scotland under-21 caps and the Saints ace, on loan from Celtic, was looking to add to that tally.

Despite picking up a minor knock ahead of the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock, he would have been fit for international duty.

And will be in the Perth side’s clash with Aberdeen, with Davidson singing his praises.

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is disappointed by the exclusion of Adam Montgomery from the international set-up. Image: SNS

“It’s disappointing Adam Montgomery wasn’t called up for the under-21s,” said Davidson.

“He has been fantastic for us this season and has been in the squad six or seven times. But he wasn’t included this time.

“That was disappointing for him because he’s fit and will be back for us against Aberdeen this weekend.

“His performances this season have been really good. He’s been one of our best players.

“The improvement in him over the course of the last six or seven months has been massive.

Adam Montgomery ‘has all the attributes’

Adam Montgomery (right) was stuck in the stands for the draw with Kilmarnock with a minor knock. Image: SNS.

“He’s technically very good and has all the attributes.

“When we signed him we knew about his attacking capability. We were aware he had aspects he had to work on.

“Adam has done that and you can see he now understands the position he’s being asked to play much better.

“He has created a lot of goals for us this season and has improved on the defensive side of the game as well.

“The improvement has been significant and he’s someone I think will kick on even further in the years to come.”

Could Adam Montgomery have long-term future at St Johnstone?

Adam Montgomery starring for St Johnstone against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Davidson wants more of an attacking threat from Montgomery as the youngster continues his development.

Montgomery is in his second loan stint at St Johnstone after it was extended in January.

And Davidson has refused to rule out retaining Monty’s services beyond this season with another loan spell from Celtic a possibility.

Davidson added:  “He needs to add goals to his game.

“Like Drey Wright on the other side, who has six goals this season, there is an onus on a wing-back to chip in with a few.

“Adam will get there with that because he gets into good positions. The end product will come.

“He’s strong, he’s quick, athletic and willing to learn. He’s someone I enjoy working with.

“Adam has been a big player for us this season and you never know about next season either.”

