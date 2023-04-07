St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park was against Rangers – what has gone wrong and how do they put it right?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park was against Rangers – what has gone wrong and how do they put it right?

Saints haven't won on their own pitch since the start of November. Courier Sport examines the themes of a home record that needs big improvement.

The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

It was a win St Johnstone fans had waited a generation for.

By beating Rangers 2-1 at McDiarmid Park at the start of November, Callum Davidson’s team ended a drought that endured for well over a decade.

The second of back-to-back home victories, the historic result (and the performance which brought it about) suggested Saints were well-placed to serve up more home treats for their supporters over the next few months of the 2022/23 season.

Instead though, it remains the last time they have won a game of football on their own pitch.

And their record of just three home league triumphs is the joint lowest with Motherwell – one worse than bottom two, Dundee United and Ross County.

Courier Sport explores the themes of a six defeats and two draws record Saints will seek to put a full-stop to against County on Saturday.

Have Saints just been unlucky?

Not to a great extent.

Two red cards have been harsh – particularly Dan Phillips’ in the St Mirren game.

In the main though, it would be very hard to argue results were grossly unfair on the hosts.

If anything, that was more relevant before Saints beat Rangers rather than after it.

Early season losses to Hibs, Aberdeen and Celtic all had elements of misfortune about them.

Slow starts

Now this definitely has been a factor.

In arguably the three worst defeats – Hearts, Dundee United and Livingston – Saints took far too long to get going.

Jamie Murphy scores against Livingston. Image: SNS.

They were reactive rather than proactive and even though at points in all of those contests they looked like they might recover from their first half lethargy – as they did on the road at Kilmarnock – it was at this stage of the season when the term ‘slow starters’ really became a thing.

System issues?

Many Saints fans want four at the back to be the default defensive formation.

Davidson has tried it once at home in this section of the season and it worked pretty well – against Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

That was a direct consequence of the Livingston first half debacle.

Had Theo Bair tucked away Nicky Clark’s cross to the near post, that match would likely have gone into extra-time.

Against Celtic, St Mirren and Aberdeen, there’s been a return to the familiar three, albeit Andy Considine’s dismissal altered the manager’s plans not long into last Saturday’s game.

The system may be a red herring.

But as long as Saints’ winless home record persists, so too will the perception that the way in which Davidson sets his team up is the wrapping paper around it.

The pitch

Coincidence or otherwise, Saints’ home form peaked around the same time as the grass stopped growing.

The first home game after the win against Rangers was also the first time Davidson mentioned the McDiarmid playing surface in his post-match reflections.

“First half we played really well and scored a great goal,” he said after drawing 1-1 against Motherwell before the World Cup break.

“Second half was a bit scrappy, the pitch was cutting up a bit which made it trickier for the players but in the end I thought both teams tried to have a go and win the game.”

By the time Rangers were back in town – with just three Saints home games in between – it was being called a cow field.

That Saints have been more successful away from McDiarmid Park, where pitches have been better, is numerically irrefutable.

Stylistically, it’s been the same.

Davidson has had to adapt his tactics to suit a surface on which a football doesn’t run true.

He’s also lost a key player – Phillips – to a red card in a big match after a bobble affected his usual sure touch.

Put it this way, Saints have a far better excuse in this regard for their meagre record of three home wins than Motherwell, whos Fir Park pitch is one of the best in the league.

The fans

Now this certainly is not part of the equation.

The Saints players were only booed off when they deserved to be booed off (half-time against Livingston) and nothing more needs to be said about the justifiable boycott of the Rangers cup tie.

The home support has been magnificent.

We can all think of teams who find it harder to play in front of their own fans, either because they don’t get behind them as fervently as travelling supporters or they actually get on their players’ backs when they should be encouraging them.

This St Johnstone side definitely isn’t one of them.

Yes, the away ends have played their part in some memorable afternoons and evenings on the road.

But Fair City Unity have brought colour, noise and passion to their corner of the East Stand and the rest of the ground has stuck by the team as well.

If there was a direct correlation between home support and points, Saints would be a top six side.

Putting it right

When Saints were at their worst – December and January – it wasn’t a home or away thing.

For a few weeks they lost their way as a team wherever they played and it was that run of poor form that has cost them a top six place.

Things have broadly improved since but there has only been one occasion when Saints have seized control of a match and control of a result – Motherwell away.

That’s the template.

Against Ross County, they are once more facing a side not as good as them player for player.

Making it show is a mindset battle as much as a tactical one.

Their excellent away results point to a team more effective at counter-punching than front-foot football, as has often been the St Johnstone way of things down the years.

Whatever the formation, and even on a pitch as bad as this one, altering that balance is key to beating a few bottom six sides at McDiarmid over the next couple of months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane set post-split comeback target after latest injury setback
Jackson Mylchreest (centre) celebrates a goal against Dundee United. Image: PPA.
St Johnstone youth star Jackson Mylchreest reminds Callum Davidson of a young Callum Hendry…
Theo Bair has started pre-season with a bang.
St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair
3
Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone duo Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips could both play v Ross County…
St Johnstone's Alex Ferguson. Image: SNS.
Alex Ferguson: St Johnstone midfielder with 'a bit of everything' signs new contract after…
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
'Incredible' Ryan McGowan makes seamless St Johnstone return
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: Shutterstock.
Red-card collectors St Johnstone do not have discipline problem, insists Callum Davidson, but they…
Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.
Aberdeen loss all-but killed off St Johnstone's top six hopes - but Stevie May…

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success
Andy Kirk has extended his deal at Brechin. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk reveals 'exciting' Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, April 1 Picture shows; Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti. Princes Fish. Supplied by Princes Fish Date; Unknown
Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented