St Johnstone striker Theo Bair thanks Perth fans for ‘moment of class’ in response to racist abuse suffered by Canadian international

St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has thanked the Perth club’s fans for their “moment of class” in response to the news that he had suffered racist abuse at McDiarmid Park the previous weekend.

On the 17th minute of Saints’ 2-0 defeat to Ross County (Bair’s shirt number is 17), the two stands of home supporters took to their feet to applaud the Canadian.

And banners saying: “We Are Perth, We Are One, No To Racism” were on display in the Fair City Unity section of the East Stand.

Bair, who came on as a second half substitute, took to Twitter to express his appreciation of the gestures.

Im sorry we couldn’t give you a Easter win today. However the 17th minute was a true moment of class from the Saints fans. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you for your support. Lets stand together against racism, it has no place in our game 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KoNXvGxF2q — T (@ttbair) April 8, 2023

St Johnstone have given a lifetime ban to the supporter who subjected Bair to the abuse after the game against Aberdeen.