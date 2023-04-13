Chris Kane likely to be out for the season but St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confident he has attacking game-changers for Premiership survival bid

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone need end-of-season attacking match-winners.

And manager Callum Davidson wants actions to speak louder than words.

The Perth boss won’t be able to call upon Nicky Clark for the remainder of the Premiership campaign.

And he revealed that Chris Kane is also likely to be out for the season.

But he’s still confident he’s got enough game-changing, creative players to ensure Saints get the goals and points needed to secure the club’s top flight status for another year.

“I might tweak the system and play one up front or look at a few things,” he said.

“Nicky is a huge player for us. I thought Kano would be back fit by now but he might be out for the rest of the season, which isn’t great.

“He has got a calf injury and it doesn’t look like it is a great one.

“Last year Callum Hendry came back and he was good for us. Melker (Hallberg) and others stepped up too.

“Who is going to be the difference? There are opportunities there.

“People were banging on my door asking why they weren’t playing but they have to prove to me now why they should be.

“You can’t talk about it. You have to go and do it.

“Hopefully we will get someone on Saturday who will do it for us.

“I might play one or two who haven’t played as much in the forward line and they have to be the difference for us.”

Away comforts

Davidson has admitted that going back on the road – this time to Livingston – may be no bad thing for a team which hasn’t won at home since early November.

“The players would probably say mentally they are more comfortable playing away from home,” he said.

“The pitch is terrible and we are struggling on it.

“I believe we have good players in the team who like to play one and two touch – like Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy.

“But the pitch doesn’t lend itself to that type of football.

“We are more comfortable away from home and hopefully we can get the three points against Livingston which would be a huge boost for us.”