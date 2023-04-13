Chris Kane likely to be out for the season but St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confident he has attacking game-changers for Premiership survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Chris Kane likely to be out for the season but St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confident he has attacking game-changers for Premiership survival bid

There's been another injury blow for Chris Kane and Callum Davidson is already without Nicky Clark. But the Saints manager has called on others to take their chance.

By Eric Nicolson
Callum Davidson has plenty of attacking options but Chris Kane isn't one of them. Images: SNS.
Callum Davidson has plenty of attacking options but Chris Kane isn't one of them. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone need end-of-season attacking match-winners.

And manager Callum Davidson wants actions to speak louder than words.

The Perth boss won’t be able to call upon Nicky Clark for the remainder of the Premiership campaign.

And he revealed that Chris Kane is also likely to be out for the season.

But he’s still confident he’s got enough game-changing, creative players to ensure Saints get the goals and points needed to secure the club’s top flight status for another year.

“I might tweak the system and play one up front or look at a few things,” he said.

“Nicky is a huge player for us. I thought Kano would be back fit by now but he might be out for the rest of the season, which isn’t great.

“He has got a calf injury and it doesn’t look like it is a great one.

Chris Kane had been back the training ground. Image: SNS.

“Last year Callum Hendry came back and he was good for us. Melker (Hallberg) and others stepped up too.

“Who is going to be the difference? There are opportunities there.

“People were banging on my door asking why they weren’t playing but they have to prove to me now why they should be.

“You can’t talk about it. You have to go and do it.

“Hopefully we will get someone on Saturday who will do it for us.

“I might play one or two who haven’t played as much in the forward line and they have to be the difference for us.”

Away comforts

Davidson has admitted that going back on the road – this time to Livingston – may be no bad thing for a team which hasn’t won at home since early November.

“The players would probably say mentally they are more comfortable playing away from home,” he said.

“The pitch is terrible and we are struggling on it.

“I believe we have good players in the team who like to play one and two touch – like Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy.

“But the pitch doesn’t lend itself to that type of football.

“We are more comfortable away from home and hopefully we can get the three points against Livingston which would be a huge boost for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pledges changes for Livingston game
John Mahon. Image: Shutterstock.
VIDEO: Ex-St Johnstone defender John Mahon scores comedy own goal as Sligo Rovers go…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says clean sheets are the key to Premiership safety
Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews: St Johnstone need to find a way of playing 'that suits us'…
It was another grim afternoon for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why Callum Davidson needs to change his St Johnstone system - and…
Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair thanks Perth fans for 'moment of class' in response…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson looks dejected during the match. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone are in a relegation battle, 'simple as that'
Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone booed off as defeat to Ross County raises prospect of another relegation…

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
Dylan Adams, Kane McDonald and Brandon Williams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell celebrates Arbroath's title win in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dick Campbell says Arbroath have used 4 Championship years to build a legacy but…
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart 'raid'
Vishal Sood was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Linlathen Store on Saturday. Image: Supplied
Dundee shopkeeper 'overwhelmed' by support after alleged stabbing
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Murdo Mitchell coming to Dundee Picture shows; Murdo Mitchell. na. Supplied by Chris Mugan Date; 30/04/2022
Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee's Church
Team Mouat are world champions. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don't have a weakness and why Niklas Edin's…
Scott McMann is appreciative of the Arabs' backing. Image: SNS
Scott McMann: 'Brilliant' Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory
Ukrainian refugee Andrii Bondar at Campy Growers in Camperdown park, Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv
Trainer Lucinda Russell, with Corach Rambler. Image: PA.
Lucinda Russell would love to see a Corach Rambler Grand National cider beside the…
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sands International Film Festival Picture shows; Joe Russo and Ania Trzebiatowska . Byre Theatre, St Andrews. Supplied by Alistair Kerr Date; 26/03/2022
What's On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]