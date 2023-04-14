Jamie Murphy: There are no St Johnstone splinter groups as fringe players get ready to take their chance at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Murphy: There are no St Johnstone splinter groups as fringe players get ready to take their chance at Livingston

The former Scotland international experienced a relegation battle starting out at Motherwell and he's confident the Saints squad will avoid getting taken into even deeper waters.

By Eric Nicolson
Jamie Murphy is ready to lead from the front. Image: SNS.
Jamie Murphy is ready to lead from the front. Image: SNS.

Jamie Murphy knows that squads can splinter when the end of a season is in sight and the going is getting tough.

But this St Johnstone group isn’t one of them, he insisted.

Manager and players have admitted they are now in a Premiership relegation battle after an ill-timed form slump.

And Murphy believes that training ground and dressing room unity – regular starters and regular substitutes alike – will ensure they achieve their revised goal.

“I’m sure everyone wants to play more,” said the 33-year-old. “I am no different.

“You hope that you can do your best whenever you get the chance.

“To be fair to all the boys who haven’t really been playing, there’s no one in there who has chucked it.

“Everyone is trying their best every day to get in the team.

“If they get a chance at the weekend, I’m sure they will do well.

“I’ve been in squads over the years where players who aren’t playing are in bad moods and not speaking to anyone.

“It’s not like that here. This club has always been like that – a team-first place.

“You have to buy into that.”

Jamie Murphy scored against Livingston earlier in the season. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson has pledged there will be changes made to his starting 11 at Livingston and Murphy is ready to respond if he gets his first such opportunity since early January.

“Whether it’s from the start, coming on or helping the team behind the scenes, I’ll do all I can,” said the ex-Scotland international.

“We won’t win every week so the team will change from time to time and players come in and out of form.

“You’ve just got to get on with it in training and support those ones playing if it’s not you.

“I’ve always been a team guy.

“When you don’t play it’s disappointing but I’ve never fallen out with a manager or anything like that.

“You have conversations, like I have here, about the team or myself or whatever.

“I always feel like I’ve been approachable and can talk to the staff over my career.”

Fir Park baptism

Murphy’s career started at Motherwell with a threat of relegation as the backdrop.

It’s an experience that has stayed with him.

“As a 17-year-old I came into it a bit of a dogfight at Motherwell,” he recalled.

“My debut was straight into a relegation battle.

Jamie Murphy made his Motherwell debut in 2007. Image: SNS.

“I remember when we were 2-0 up at home to St Mirren in the second last game of the season and we lost 3-2.

“We only just stayed up under Maurice Malpas.

“You wouldn’t say that’s fun. It can get to players.

“But you play football for competitiveness – we were all competitors – we don’t want to finish bottom or anywhere near it.

“We are going to do everything we can to keep the club up.

“If you’ve anything about you as a footballer when the battle comes then you are ready for it.

“We’ve got competitors.

“Some have been in these situations before.

“It’s up to all of us to keep us out of trouble. Two wins, you would hope, should be enough.

“We can finish seventh, and that’s what we’re striving for.”

Another year?

Murphy’s future beyond this season is an issue that will have to wait.

“The contract is still up in the air,” said the former Hibs and Rangers man.

“I need to speak to the club. There are some different clauses in there.

“I will speak to the manager once everything is sorted as a club and go from there.”

