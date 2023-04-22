St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team ‘will be fine’ with more displays like the one he got in draw with Hibs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven MacLean got everything he hoped for from his first game as St Johnstone manager – except all three points.

The Perth side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Hibs despite bombarding the opposition goal towards the end of the game, with Remi Matthews a second half spectator.

And, even though Dundee United and Kilmarnock have closed the gap to just two points, MacLean saw more than enough from his players to suggest they will climb to Premiership safety after the split.

“There was only one team trying to win the game in the end,” said the interim boss.

“They just sat in and were happy with the point.

“They made it difficult with 10 men but I thought we were excellent.

“We moved the ball quickly in the second half and created a lot of chances.

“David Marshall has had an outstanding save from Melker Hallberg and there were a few others as well.

“So we’re disappointed not to win the three points – the stats show it.

“We had more possession, more corners, more shots.

“Whichever way you want to look at it, it was a positive performance.”

MacLean added: “We could have done with a break as well – although when Marsh has made his saves we probably should have had someone following in.

“But we’ll look at that.

“The players gave what I asked of them and more.

“We spoke during the week about playing with energy and they did it.

“Anyone watching would have seen nobody left anything out there so I’m chuffed with that.

“Hibs going to 10 men probably hampered us a bit because they sat in instead of having a go.

“I felt we were on top before the red card anyway.

“It was positive, I’ve told the lads I was happy with them.”

MacLean is determined that his players will have tunnel vision in the league run-in.

“We have five cup finals left and if we get performances like that we’ll be fine,” he said.

“It’s the old ‘control the controllables’.

“We can’t control what other people do and it’s all still in our hands.

“I like a challenge so let’s roll the sleeves up and go.

And did he enjoy the management experience?

“Definitely, I love football and this is what it’s all about.”