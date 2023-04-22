St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team ‘will be fine’ with more displays like the one he got in draw with Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team ‘will be fine’ with more displays like the one he got in draw with Hibs

There was only one team trying to win the match by the end, according to the McDiarmid Park coach.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean got everything he hoped for from his first game as St Johnstone manager – except all three points.

The Perth side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Hibs despite bombarding the opposition goal towards the end of the game, with Remi Matthews a second half spectator.

And, even though Dundee United and Kilmarnock have closed the gap to just two points, MacLean saw more than enough from his players to suggest they will climb to Premiership safety after the split.

“There was only one team trying to win the game in the end,” said the interim boss.

“They just sat in and were happy with the point.

“They made it difficult with 10 men but I thought we were excellent.

“We moved the ball quickly in the second half and created a lot of chances.

“David Marshall has had an outstanding save from Melker Hallberg and there were a few others as well.

“So we’re disappointed not to win the three points – the stats show it.

“We had more possession, more corners, more shots.

“Whichever way you want to look at it, it was a positive performance.”

St Johnstone’s Stevie May scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

MacLean added: “We could have done with a break as well – although when Marsh has made his saves we probably should have had someone following in.

“But we’ll look at that.

“The players gave what I asked of them and more.

“We spoke during the week about playing with energy and they did it.

“Anyone watching would have seen nobody left anything out there so I’m chuffed with that.

“Hibs going to 10 men probably hampered us a bit because they sat in instead of having a go.

“I felt we were on top before the red card anyway.

“It was positive, I’ve told the lads I was happy with them.”

Steven MacLean at full-time. Image: SNS.

MacLean is determined that his players will have tunnel vision in the league run-in.

“We have five cup finals left and if we get performances like that we’ll be fine,” he said.

“It’s the old ‘control the controllables’.

“We can’t control what other people do and it’s all still in our hands.

“I like a challenge so let’s roll the sleeves up and go.

And did he enjoy the management experience?

“Definitely, I love football and this is what it’s all about.”

