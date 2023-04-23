Steven MacLean report card: St Johnstone interim boss assessed as Steve Brown now likely to give him Premiership survival job for rest of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean report card: St Johnstone interim boss assessed as Steve Brown now likely to give him Premiership survival job for rest of the season

Courier Sport looks at the team selection, tactics, in-game management and other aspects of MacLean's first day in charge of Saints against Hibs.

Steven MacLean can be happy with his day's work. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean can be happy with his day's work. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Steven MacLean didn’t get a win in his first game as interim boss for St Johnstone.

But he got the desired reaction out of his players, stopped the Perth Premiership bleeding and Saints could rightly consider themselves unfortunate not have got the full new manager bounce against Hibs.

Courier Sport assesses MacLean’s big day in the dugout.

Team selection and tactics

It wasn’t often that I was able to predict a Callum Davidson starting XI so you can excuse me feeling proud of myself that the team I posted on Twitter on Friday as that which would be best-suited to give MacLean the performance he and Saints needed was the one he picked.

It was a balanced back four and a midfield capable of starting on the front foot and maintaining a high tempo pressing game.

Saints were indeed the better and more offensive-thinking side in the early stages and got themselves something to show for it.

The struck the right balance between attack and caution.

The 10 minutes after Hibs equalised was the only spell of the match when they became a bit too passive.

If there are selection changes when Saints’ season resumes in just under a fortnight, there won’t be many.

That first XI gave them a strong platform against a top six and highly-motivated Hibs side coming off a derby victory.

It can provide the same against bottom half of the table opponents.

In-game management and substitutions

James Jeggo’s red card was the biggest moment in the match both managers had to react to.

Broadly speaking, what followed the sending off early in the second half was as you would expect.

Lee Johnson, in the knowledge other results were going Hibs’ way in regards to making the top six, was happy to adopt a ‘what we have, we hold’ mindset.

MacLean, sensibly given a point was essential to change the narrative at McDiarmid Park and Hibs are a pacey counter-attacking team even a man light, opted to make like for like positional substitutions as the half progressed.

Steven MacLean getting his message across. Image: SNS.

Saints gained their strong grip on the match in the last quarter by going through the gears one by one rather than through a gung-ho, carving out several excellent chances while doing so.

Melker Hallberg and Jamie Murphy both made an impact.

Zak Rudden being thrown on for the last five or 10 minutes when a ‘fox in the box’ type would have been most useful was perhaps the only other roll of the dice I would have made.

Playing for him

Commitment should be a given in every game, for every manager.

However, for whatever reason, the collective work-rate had alarmingly dropped off in this Saints team during Davidson’s last two matches in charge.

On Saturday, it was back to where it needs to be for the remainder of the season.

Drey Wright could perhaps have tracked his runner a bit more effectively in the build-up to the Hibs equaliser but the hosts still had sufficient numbers to cover.

It was a good goal.

And, in the main, the Saints players ran, ran and ran some more.

St Johnstone closed down their opponents effectively. Image: SNS.

Pressing was sensible and decisive.

That endeavour was encapsulated deep into stoppage time.

There was the potential of a Hibs breakaway through the middle. For a second it looked like Matthew Hoppe might be able to land a cruel sucker punch but four players in blue and white swarmed on one in light green to ensure he had nowhere to go.

It was a sight to gladden the heart of a coach.

A high work-rate standard has been (re)set.

Touchline

Managers come in all different guises but there’s one thing that connects all the good ones – authenticity.

When you’re a coach, you fall in line with how your boss sees your role on the sidelines.

But as the main man, you need to be yourself.

Players will see through anything else and pretending to be somebody you’re not isn’t sustainable.

Saturday was undoubtedly the real MacLean.

He was an effervescent figure inside (and outside) his technical area.

Saints fans would have loved to see MacLean push Johnson back into his when tempers were getting frayed after the Connor McLennan-CJ Egan-Riley incident before half-time.

The first half flash-point. Image: SNS.

Some interims just don’t look like a manager. They give off the vibe of a man keeping a seat warm for someone else, still trying to make their own mind up whether this is actually the job for them.

That wasn’t MacLean. He was to the manner born.

Post-match

His work before and during a high-stakes game is clearly the most important part, but a manager’s day doesn’t stop on the final whistle.

Getting the right messages across in front of cameras and notepads matters.

MacLean, armed with statistics to back him up, made the right points in his media interviews and in a positive, bullish manner.

He put himself across as a man comfortable with his team’s situation and confident in his and their ability to deal with it moving forward.

That assurance will become increasingly relevant as the heat gets turned up.

What next?

I would think Steve Brown has seen enough to realise MacLean is the man to see this job through until the summer.

The players lifted their games for him, the team improved as a whole and there was a point to show for it.

Steven MacLean had a good day one. Image: SNS.

The only realistic window to make another change would have been over the next fortnight before Premiership football resumes.

There’s been nothing to suggest Brown is minded to do so.

It’s highly likely MacLean will be the Saints head coach through to the conclusion of the season.

That would be the sensible call on Saturday’s evidence.

And, despite the fact that two teams have closed the gap on them in MacLean’s first weekend in charge, there’s now performance and perception-based logic to hope and expect that the new manager bounce will get steadily higher.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team 'will be fine' with more displays…
St Johnstone's Stevie May scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints stop the…
Steven MacLean's half-time rallying cry helped spark a famous St Johnstone victory. Image: SNS.
Stevie May on Steven MacLean's 2014 semi-final St Johnstone battle cry and bouncing back
Making the right noises. Image: SNS / DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but…
Steven MacLean and Callum Hendry. Images: SNS.
Callum Hendry: Steven MacLean brought out the best in me and he can do…
Paul Sturrock and Tommy Wright have been big influences on Steven MacLean's career. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
Steven MacLean reveals his manager mentors as he prepares for St Johnstone's Hibs test
Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: 'People might ask what's going to change but…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone 'unity' will see Perth club stay in the Premiership
Steven MacLean on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean so consumed by Hibs game he forgot his…
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
2
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
3
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
4
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
5
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
6
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
7
Burrell Street was blocked by the incident. Image: Freddy Findlay.
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
8
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
9
One of many beautiful £750k homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for

More from The Courier

Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Ross and Ruth Bowring with their 1930 Austin Ulster 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as 120 classic cars leave Perth for charity ride
Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 Southbound accident Picture shows; M90 Southbound accident . M90. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 23/04/2023
Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife
Raith Rovers team captain Scot Brown. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown insists there is still plenty motivation in Raith Rovers ranks to get…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will be looking to strengthen this summer. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Where Ian Murray should strengthen as he faces more…
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
2
Arbroath's Championship survival fight will go down to the wire. Image: SNS
Arbroath: What next for Angus side's Championship survival bid after late Cove Rangers collapse?
Brechin City players lift the Highland League title. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media.
VIDEO: Exclusive highlights, images and interviews from Brechin City's Highland League title success
United players take the fans' acclaim. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: A stunning 13-day swing as diligent defender banishes Livingston…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]