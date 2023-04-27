St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson sets out East Fife loan goal and Perth ambitions

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young St Johnstone midfielder, Alex Ferguson, has got his sights set on helping East Fife secure promotion.

And then the on-loan playmaker will focus on progressing his status at McDiarmid Park.

Ferguson has been a first team regular with the Methil side this season, making 36 appearances and scoring five goals.

They currently occupy the last play-off place by a couple of points, with just two fixtures left in their league campaign.

He recently signed a contract extension with Saints through to the summer of 2025 and is determined to make his mark in the summer – either earning himself a chance in Perth or securing another loan higher up the SPFL pyramid.

Ferguson, who previously had spells with Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath, is delighted with the way this season has panned out so far.

Alex Ferguson’s first and second senior goals from the weekend as East Fife thumped Bonnyrigg Rose 4-1 at New Dundas Park. pic.twitter.com/UYITE3wVUR — St Johnstone Fans (@StJohnstoneFans) October 18, 2022

“The highlight has just been playing games,” he said.

“Last season I was injured quite a lot when I was out on loan so getting regular game time has been really good.

“Scoring and assisting more goals is what everyone wants and that has been my main aim for this season.

“I spoke to Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean in the summer and they were saying that it’s really important for midfielders to chip in with goals and assists.”

In the loop

Ferguson, speaking in the St Johnstone match day programme, added: “I’m really happy to secure my future with the club.

“It’s been really helpful to continue training at McDiarmid Park – it means Macca can still see you regularly. It’s great to not feel out of the loop.

“I’ll try and impress when we come back for pre-season.

“If I manage to do that, I’ll either be here or hopefully out on loan in one of the higher up leagues and try my best to replicate what I’ve done this season.”