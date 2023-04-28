EXCLUSIVE: Callum Hendry would love play-off pressure with Salford City but watching St Johnstone in one would be torture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

EXCLUSIVE: Callum Hendry would love play-off pressure with Salford City but watching St Johnstone in one would be torture

Last season's Perth survival hero is hoping to get back to McDiarmid Park soon - but doesn't want it to be a return trip to watch another play-off.

By Eric Nicolson
Callum Hendry waves to the fans after helping keep St Johnstone in the Premiership. Image: SNS.
Callum Hendry waves to the fans after helping keep St Johnstone in the Premiership. Image: SNS.

The pressure of having to deliver in high stakes play-offs is food and drink for former St Johnstone striker, Callum Hendry.

But watching one from the stand would be torture.

Hendry’s Salford City are well-placed to get there in EFL League Two, with just a couple of fixtures remaining to clinch their spot.

Saturday, May 27 is the Wembley final he’s hoping to be a part of.

But making a trip back to McDiarmid Park the following week to watch his old team in a second successive relegation play-off certainly isn’t on the end-of-season wish list of Saints’ 2022 survival hero.

“Jason (Kerr) and Ali (McCann) travelled up the road to watch our second leg against Inverness,” said Hendry.

“I really want to come back to McDiarmid soon but I hope it’s not in those circumstances.

“I don’t think I could sit and watch a game like that. I really hope Saints aren’t back there again.

“The season is so relentless here that I’ve not even had the chance to come back to Scotland yet.

“When I do get up the first thing I’ll be doing is getting to McDiarmid. I’ve got friends for life in Perth.”

Dressing room leaders

No two seasons are the same.

But the need for dressing room leaders is a common denominator of last year’s relegation battle and this one, according to Hendry.

“I watch as many Saints games as I can when I’m not playing and I speak to Gordy (Liam Gordon) all the time,” he said.

“Results obviously haven’t been going the way we’d hoped.

“But I was gutted when the news came out about Callum (Davidson).

“I just wish it had worked out better in the end – for Callum and everyone else.

“I always want the best for the club. Everyone knows my feelings for St Johnstone and that’s why I’m so invested in seeing them turn this around.

“We had some really strong characters in our dressing room last year who stood up to be counted.

“A lot are still there.

Liam Gordon will be a key figure for Saints. Image: SNS.

“As a skipper, Gordy will throw himself in front of anything for the team.

“Off the pitch he’s a leader as well.

“I played with Andy (Considine) at Aberdeen.

“He’s had an unbelievable career.

“Losing him to suspension was a blow but he’s exactly the type of guy you want in your squad when it’s pressure football.

“You need these boys at the back.

“Mayso (Stevie May) isn’t a shouter in the dressing room but he’ll lead by running himself into the ground. That’s just as important.

“And when the moment comes he’ll come up with an important goal like he did against Inverness.”

‘Life is good’

Salford are currently third of the four teams in the League Two play-off positions.

They face the team above them, Carlisle United, this weekend in their penultimate fixture.

Neil Wood’s side have hit form at just the right time – as has Hendry, scoring eight goals in 13 games.

“I’m loving it here,” he told Courier Sport. “I missed so much football when I was younger that playing and scoring goals means so much to me.

“It’s the best feeling ever.

“Life’s good on and off the pitch.

“Trying to get promotion is a bit different to fighting survival like we were at Saints last season.

“But the pressure in football is always to win.

“We’re in a good spot. There’s no time for draws if we want to be in the play-offs.

“I came here for an experience like this and we’ll see what happens.”

There’s even been a finish to rival last season’s wonder-strike against Motherwell, not to mention two goals (and a penalty miss) in injury time of another game.

Drama and excitement follows Hendry wherever he goes, it would appear.

“Technically, I might just have to give it to that goal I scored against Stockport,” he said.

“But the timing in the game, the position St Johnstone were in and the importance of it, meant the one against Motherwell was just crazy.

“I couldn’t believe it myself.

“St Johnstone fans will say it was the best, Salford fans will go for the other one. I’m happy to sit on the fence!

“The two goals against Wimbledon in injury time after missing a penalty were crazy as well. I’m trying to make up for lost time!”

